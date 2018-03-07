Carillion crash and capitalist fairy tales

As Carillion, Capita, Virgin Trains and others hit the buffers Bryn Jones makes the case for ‘re-sourcing’ public sector outsourcing

The collapse of the PFI-peddling and public service contractor Carillion is a major embarrassment for Mrs May’s government and a financial nightmare for its employees and multitude of sub-contractors. Together with similar problems at Capita, another mega-contractor, and the fiasco of East Coast rail franchises, it also represents a wider crisis for the whole outsourcing model and a golden opportunity for Labour and left policymakers to overthrow a pillar of neoliberal economic governance. Instinctive calls for returning all out-sourced contracts to public ownership and control are understandable. But there should also be some credible and workable alternatives to both marketised outsourcing and the traditional public sector management bureaucracies. This would chime in with the more efficient, accountable and democratic alternatives outlined at the recent Labour conference on Alternative Models of Ownership.

Before describing such alternatives, it’s worth considering the ideology and practices leading to the Carillion crisis. Outsourcing and its related PFI model are direct consequences of late twentieth century neoliberalism. Policies flowing from this mind-set, whether by Thatcherite or New Labour governments aimed at minimising public debt and spending by camouflaging it as private sector activity. In keeping with the neoliberal orthodoxy, it was also assumed that prices paid for public contracts could, nay should, be held down by getting corporations to tender competitively against each other.

Fallaciously, however, such policies presume robust market competition amongst contractors. Yet the capital needed to build a high-speed rail link or run labour-intensive operations like prisons is too high for all but a handful of big businesses. Contractors had, therefore, not only to muster significant financial clout, they also needed a business model that could shuffle finance amongst different types. This was a capitalist fairy-tale in which success begat success: winning one large contract generated funds to bid for another. Like the similar saga of railway franchises, it wasn’t long before there were only a handful of big firms with the financial muscle to outbid others and meet the ever-increasing government demands for lower bids. These contracts are now estimated to make up half the total government spending on goods and services: up to £100bn a year.

Unfortunately this mish-mash of text-book economics, political manipulation and corporate power produced a Frankenstein’s monster of business practice. Firms such as Carillion grew by chasing contracts for work ever further from their original speciality: buildings materials, maintenance and construction, in Carillion’s case. The variety of public sector contracts undertaken – I.T., waste management, building maintenance, social care and defence, plus construction – has led to the main firm acting more like an old-fashioned holding company. That is one which coordinates the finances of a large range of businesses and an even greater spread of dependent sub-contractors. The massive irony here, from the point of view of business efficiency, is that consultants and pundits who promoted the virtues of market disciplines from the 1990s onwards, urged firms to abandon this ‘conglomerate’ model and ‘focus’ only on the most profitable and well-practised activities in order to maximise shareholders’ returns.

The problem for Carillion and its ilk is that they must violate this specialisation principle even as they seek to satisfy its ‘shareholder value’ counterpart. Share dividends were generous. Between 2015 and 2017 Carillion payouts totalled £163 million; while its employees’ pension fund accumulated a £580 deficit. To survive and placate their ever-hungry investors, outsourcing firm like Carillion must continuously land new public service and construction contracts. Recognising that these firms are only one failed contract bid away from financial disaster governments have continued to award them, just to keep the show on the road. Meanwhile these constraints pressured Carillion to use its bargaining power to seek breathing space by delaying payments to their sub-contractors. Carillion was making its 30,000 dependent ‘subs’ wait four months for payment for their invoices.