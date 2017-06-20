Chartist 2017 AGM
Chartist Open Meeting and AGM
All Welcome
Saturday 8th July
11.00-4.30
University of Westminster
M212 (Marylebone block – 2nd floor)
35 Marylebone road, London NW1 5LS
Baker Street underground opposite Madame Tussauds
A political earthquake in Britain has shocked the Tories. Labour made a huge advance in the June General Election while Jeremy Corbyn’s leadership is now unassailable. What will happen next? Theresa May is a wounded Tory leader or ‘a dead woman walking’. The coalition of chaos is unlikely to last long. Another General Election can’t be far off. A hard Brexit and austerity look set to be ditched as part of the Tories survival strategy. So what are the likely scenarios? What must Labour do? What are the tasks for the Left? Join us Saturday 8th July for what promises to be an insightful thought provoking AGM.
Don Flynn (Chartist EB & former Director Migrant Rights Network)
Puru Miah (Momentum national committee)
Mary Southcott
Karen Buck MP
Julie Ward MEP
John Palmer (ex European editor The Guardian)