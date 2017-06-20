Chartist Open Meeting and AGM All Welcome Saturday 8th July 11.00-4.30 University of Westminster M212 (Marylebone block – 2nd floor) 35 Marylebone road, London NW1 5LS Baker Street underground opposite Madame Tussauds

A political earthquake in Britain has shocked the Tories. Labour made a huge advance in the June General Election while Jeremy Corbyn’s leadership is now unassailable. What will happen next? Theresa May is a wounded Tory leader or ‘a dead woman walking’. The coalition of chaos is unlikely to last long. Another General Election can’t be far off. A hard Brexit and austerity look set to be ditched as part of the Tories survival strategy. So what are the likely scenarios? What must Labour do? What are the tasks for the Left? Join us Saturday 8th July for what promises to be an insightful thought provoking AGM.

Don Flynn ( Chartist EB & former Director Migrant Rights Network)

Puru Miah (Momentum national committee)

Mary Southcott

Karen Buck MP

Julie Ward MEP

John Palmer (ex European editor The Guardian)