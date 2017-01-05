Home   /   thank you for subscribing to chartist

thank you for subscribing to chartist

Thank you for your payment.

If you have any queries about your subscription, please contact admin@chartist.org.uk.

One Response

  1. Chris Athanasiadis January 5, 2017 at 3:57 am · Reply

    I just purchased the overseas ordinary. Does that mean I’ll receive 6 magazines? If so, when will I receive the first issue? I’m in Cincinnati Ohio.

    Thanks!

Leave a Reply

Protected by WP Anti Spam

%d bloggers like this: