thank you for subscribing to chartist

Thank you for your payment.
If you have any queries about your subscription, please contact admin@chartist.org.uk.
I just purchased the overseas ordinary. Does that mean I’ll receive 6 magazines? If so, when will I receive the first issue? I’m in Cincinnati Ohio.
Thanks!
Name *
Email *
Website
Currently you have JavaScript disabled. In order to post comments, please make sure JavaScript and Cookies are enabled, and reload the page. Click here for instructions on how to enable JavaScript in your browser.
Yes, add me to your mailing list.
Notify me of new posts by email.
Copyright © 2017 Chartist Magazine
Powered by WordPress and Oxygen
One Response
I just purchased the overseas ordinary. Does that mean I’ll receive 6 magazines? If so, when will I receive the first issue? I’m in Cincinnati Ohio.
Thanks!