CHARTIST AGM 2020

Saturday 28th November

2.00-4.30

WHAT DO WE MEAN BY ‘DEMOCRACY’ IN DEMOCRATIC SOCIALISM?

The Left is in the process of working through the new perspectives that will be needed to take us forward after the years of Corbynite leadership of the Labour Party.

Advancing democracy has to be regarded as a strategic objective for socialists. This being so, what are our goals for a democratic future in the spheres of politics and government, and also in the management of the economy?

Part one of Chartist AGM this year will feature a discussion on perspectives for the democratic socialist left, our key challenges in and beyond the Labour Party and how campaigning activity for democratic reform can be taken forward. This will include electoral reform and options to rebuild a democratically accountable economy as the country rebuilds after the devastations of coronavirus.

Panel leads: Ann Black (NEC candidate); Sam Tarry (MP Ilford South); Mike Davis (Editor, Chartist). Chair: Mary Southcott

Part two will focus on specific tasks, network relations and development ideas for Chartist as part of reviewing reports from our management and editorial boards, considering the contribution the magazine and our website and social media feeds should be playing in working for a democratic socialist future.