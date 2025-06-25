Deepening poverty

Disability Benefit cuts are an erosion of social justice says Caitlin Barr

The UK government’s proposed cuts to disability benefits, including Personal Independence Payments (PIP) and Employment and Support Allowance (ESA), signal a deeply troubling policy shift. These cuts not only undermine the principle of social justice but also exacerbate the systemic inequalities faced by disabled people. For young people already grappling with economic instability, these cuts represent a direct attack on their ability to live independently and participate in society.

The government’s justification for these cuts, framed as necessary to reduce public spending, is both shortsighted and deeply flawed. According to a report by Scope, 58% of disabled people report that their disability-related costs have increased in recent years, yet many still face difficulties in securing adequate financial support. The proposal to reduce benefits, particularly at a time when the cost of living is at a 40-year high, is in direct contradiction to the government’s stated commitment to improving the lives of disabled people. The reality is that disability benefits are not a luxury, but a vital lifeline for many, ensuring access to basic needs such as mobility aids, carers, and assistance with everyday tasks. Cutting these payments plunges vulnerable people further into poverty.

For young disabled people, the impact of these cuts will be particularly severe. A YouGov poll published in March 2024 revealed that 71% of disabled young people report struggling to make ends meet, with many relying on benefits to bridge the gap between their incomes and the higher living costs associated with disability. Young disabled people are already among the most marginalised groups, with an employment gap that has remained stubbornly high. The latest government figures show that only 52% of working-age disabled people are in employment, compared to 81% of non-disabled people. Cuts to disability benefits will only exacerbate this inequality, making it harder for young disabled people to access the support they need to pursue education, secure employment, or live independently.

Emily Manock is just one young person who will be impacted heavily by the cuts. At 24, she has been working for two years in an office job, but her cerebral palsy means she needs support and funding in order to do so. Emily needs to be able to get taxis to work, as she relies on crutches to move around and isn’t able to drive. While she is able to use public transport, it isn’t always an accessible option, especially as she lives outside central Manchester.

The cuts may mean that Emily, who already receives the lower end of support as she is ambulant and can speak clearly, may now get no support at all. This is a hugely frightening prospect, as is the reality of having to go through reassessment to ascertain the level of support she may or may not receive. “I’ve already had a serious panic attack after getting the letter for the start of the new fiscal year, thinking it was me being called to be reassessed”, she says, adding that assessments in the past have involved her being “shouted down and left crying”.

These cuts also reveal a dangerous disregard for the social model of disability. Disability is not solely a personal minefield; it is a societal one, shaped by the barriers that prevent disabled people from fully participating in everyday life. According to Disability Rights UK, nearly 60% of disabled people report facing discrimination in employment, with many finding it difficult to secure reasonable adjustments in the workplace. By reducing financial support, the government sends the message that disabled people should simply ‘cope’ with these barriers, rather than addressing the underlying issues that prevent true inclusion.

At a time when public services are under increasing strain and social mobility is shrinking, the proposed cuts to disability benefits represent a regressive step backwards. The government’s priority should be strengthening, not weakening, the safety nets that allow vulnerable people to thrive. Disabled people should be supported as people, rather than fodder for the ‘growth’ being doggedly pursued by a government more focused on furthering capitalism than care for its citizens.

The reality is clear: disability benefits are a crucial part of the social safety net, and cutting them will only deepen the financial insecurity faced by young disabled people, reinforcing existing inequalities.

If we are serious about creating a fairer, more inclusive society, we must push back against these cuts and demand that the government take responsibility for ensuring that all citizens, regardless of their ability to work, have access to the support they need.