Funding the BBC World Service is a strategic necessity

Panny Antoniou assesses the challenges facing this vital instrument of soft power

The BBC World Service is often described as one of Britain’s greatest soft-power assets. That description is accurate but incomplete. In today’s global information environment, the World Service is not just a source of national prestige or cultural influence. It is a strategic instrument in an increasingly contested struggle over trust, truth, and political legitimacy.

Yet despite its importance, the World Service remains chronically underfunded and strategically undervalued. At precisely the moment when rival states are expanding their international media operations, and when allies are retreating from theirs, Britain risks allowing one of its most effective tools of influence to wither.

Soft power is often misunderstood as something vague or ornamental. In reality, it shapes the environment in which hard power is exercised. Trust in information, credibility of institutions, and the ability to reach audiences beyond elite diplomatic circles all condition how states are perceived and how their actions are interpreted. Nowhere is this clearer than in international broadcasting. Authoritarian states increasingly treat media as a domain of strategic competition. Russia, China, and others invest heavily in foreign-language news services designed not just to promote their own narratives, but to erode trust in independent journalism and democratic institutions.

Against this backdrop, the BBC World Service plays a distinctive role. Services such as BBC Persian, BBC News Russian, BBC Arabic and BBC Ukrainian reach audiences living under repression, conflict, or intense information control. In many cases, these services are among the few trusted news sources available. Their influence does not stem from propaganda or overt advocacy. It rests on a reputation for accuracy, independence, and editorial rigour built over decades. That reputation is fragile, and funding decisions directly affect it.

The importance of individual World Service language services is situational and strategic. BBC Persian, for example, has long been valued by Iranian audiences, despite sustained efforts by the regime to jam signals, harass journalists and their families, and discredit reporting. During moments of political unrest, BBC Persian has provided millions with access to verified information in an otherwise closed media environment. That trust translates into broader associations with the UK as a country that values free expression and truthful reporting, even when the news is uncomfortable. During the recent wave of deadly protests which spread across Iran, the media blackouts and internet shutdowns have made independent journalism even more vital.

Similarly, BBC Russian and BBC Ukrainian have played crucial roles in countering disinformation since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. At a time when Russian state media aggressively promotes distorted narratives at home and abroad the availability of credible Russian-language reporting has clear strategic value. It supports information resilience not just in Eastern Europe but among Russian-speaking audiences globally.

In the Middle East and North Africa, BBC Arabic remains one of the most widely consumed and trusted international news services. In regions where governance is fragile and external influence is intense, that trust matters enormously. It shapes how Britain is perceived, not as a coercive power, but as a credible and reliable actor.

Furthermore, English language services have increased in importance in the modern day. Trump is working hard to muzzle criticism from domestic media and civil society against his authoritarian policies with threats issued to CNN, Harvard University and others. But this is not simply limited to domestic truth-tellers – the BBC has also found themselves in his crosshairs as the subject of a $10bn lawsuit which has the potential to neuter the corporation’s ability to speak truth to power.

While the UK debates whether it can afford to sustain the World Service, Russia has made international broadcasting a central pillar of its foreign policy. Outlets such as RT and Sputnik receive substantial state funding to operate in multiple languages across television, radio and digital platforms. The point is not that the BBC should mirror Russian tactics. On the contrary, the BBC’s strength lies in its independence and credibility. But the funding asymmetry matters. Influence in the information space is cumulative. When trusted voices disappear, they are often replaced by actors with very different values and intentions.

Underfunding the World Service does not create neutrality. It creates a vacuum. The global context makes Britain’s choices even more consequential. In recent years, the United States has reduced funding for key international broadcasting institutions, including Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty. While RFE/RL continues to operate, budget uncertainty and political pressure have constrained its reach and ambition. Historically, the BBC World Service and RFE/RL functioned as complementary pillars of the Western information ecosystem, particularly in Eastern Europe, Central Asia, and parts of the Middle East. As US commitment wavers, the relative importance of the World Service grows.

This creates both an opportunity and a risk. With proper investment, the UK could reinforce its position as a leading provider of trusted international journalism. Without it, Britain risks contributing to a broader Western retreat from the information space, ceding ground to authoritarian media systems by default rather than design.

From a defence and security perspective, the BBC World Service offers exceptional value. Its weekly global audience runs into the hundreds of millions, achieved at a fraction of the cost of military deployments or even traditional diplomacy. It reaches populations that embassies cannot, speaks languages diplomats often do not, and operates in environments where formal UK presence is minimal or contested. More importantly, it shapes perceptions over the long term. Audiences who regularly consume World Service content tend to associate the UK with reliability, openness, and fairness. These perceptions matter when crises erupt, alliances are tested, or narratives compete.

Yet the current funding model undermines this strategic logic. Repeated shifts between grant-in-aid and licence fee funding have produced instability, forcing the World Service to make short-term cuts that damage long-term influence. Language services have been closed or reduced, not because they lost relevance, but because the funding environment made sustained commitment impossible.

Concerns about editorial independence are often invoked in debates about funding the World Service. But chronic underfunding is itself a threat to independence. Financial precarity narrows horizons, weakens institutional confidence, and increases vulnerability to political pressure. A properly funded World Service, supported through stable, multi-year, arms-length mechanisms, strengthens its independence. It would allow strategic prioritisation of key regions, investment in digital resilience, and protection of journalists facing state harassment.

The BBC World Service is sometimes framed as a cultural or humanitarian endeavour, worthy but optional. That framing is outdated. In a world where information is weaponised, trusted journalism is a strategic infrastructure. Unlike our authoritarian rivals, Britain cannot and should not spread biased propaganda. But it can invest intelligently in what it does better than almost anyone else: credible, independent international journalism.

Properly funding the BBC World Service is not about sentimentality or status. It is about recognising that soft power is not soft at all and that in a contested world, influence built on trust may be one of Britain’s most enduring advantages. Shaping the information space is the great battle of the 21st Century, and it is a battle which Britain must win.