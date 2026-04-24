Geothermal energy – a little known technology

Helen Goodman explains the benefits of decarbonising heat from underground

Almost half the UK’s energy demand is for heat. So decarbonising heat would be a major contribution to hitting net zero. There are two types of geothermal: deep, which is much hotter and can make electricity – this is the type found in Cornwall, and shallow, using old coal mine water which can be used for heating systems. 25% of our built environment lies over mine water heat resources. So we could meet between 5% and 10% of total energy demandfrom mine water heat, with carbon reductions accordingly.

In the UK, less than 1% of our energy comes from geothermal and 2-3% from heat networks. But in France, the figure is 80% and in Germany it is 50%. The whole of Copenhagen is heated in this way. These are big, successful, industrialised, modern countries. So it is puzzling that we have not developed this resource, which is less controversial than nuclear and a more mature technology than either hydrogen or carbon capture. Building a geothermal heat network can also be done far more quickly than building a nuclear power station. And yet – presumably because they have been subject to intensive lobbying – the Government is spending billions on these three and next to nothing on geothermal.

In the former coalfield communities, people are proud to see their historic labour and resources repurposed. Furthermore, this is a potential source ofjobs(in the associated engineering, manufacturing and building sectors) in areas which need them. One key skill is drilling, and with the rundown of North Sea oil and gas production, this is the moment to capture those skills and prevent them from drifting overseas.

A key finding by the engineering firm Arup is that when geothermal is used for cooling (as it can be), it comes in cheaper than wind. The value of cooling is going to grow with climate change and the advent of AI. Furthermore, this would reduce the need for some of the costly investments in the grid and for large batteries (which heavy investment in wind necessitates), both of which are expensive, above-ground, and the latter requires rare earth minerals, currently largely under the control of China.

To bring this forward, some changes in government policy are needed. Currently, the regulatory burden is heavy as it was designed for oil and gas extraction. Project developers must secure licences, which takes two years and there is legal uncertainty about ownership underground and how to deal with flows of heat from one watercourse to another – this needs to be modernised. The Danes dealt with it by centralising their permissions.

The large house builders are also deeply conservative – they do not want their cosy business model of producing individualised homes with gas boilers disrupted. But this is already outmoded as gas is to be phased out. So we should incentivise use of heat networks through reform of the planning rules and building regulations.

Geothermal and mine water heat are well-understood technologies, but little known in the UK, so it’s an ideal investment for GB Energy. A £200m investment would make a massive difference ifaccompanied by a change in the planning and policy framework.

Everybody knows that the cost of living is a major political issue, and in the last few years, this has been impacted by the rise in energy prices following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Geothermal energy is a secure domestic energy source with next to zero carbon emissions – there really is nothing to lose from investing in it.