Patrick Costello says the success of the Left Party in Berlin shows far right can be beaten

Headlines following three State elections in the east of Germany in September made it look as though the far-right AfD were about to storm to power throughout the country. The lurid headlines were not just off the mark but masked a rare and important piece of good news. In Berlin, the most populous of the three States, the Left Party’s candidate, Elif Eralp, a lawyer and daughter of socialist refugees from Turkey, stormed to victory, doubling the party’s votes and seats in the Berlin Assembly. She now looks set to become mayor on the back of a potential coalition with the centre-left SPD and the Greens.

Her signature policy commitment was to implement a 2021 referendum result that supported capping rents, expropriating housing from real estate companies owning more than 3,000 housing units and transferring over 220,000 apartments into public ownership. The referendum passed with 58% support, but the centrist coalition running the city stalled implementation for five years. No surprise then that the Berlin elections have been dubbed Germany’s ‘Mamdani moment’ by many commentators. Like Mamdani, Eralp fought an affordability campaign that overturned decades-long political orthodoxies around what was winnable and doable. Like Mamdani, during the election and before taking office, she has faced a backlash of accusations that her policies will prove unworkable, while accusations of anti-semitism swirl around her and her party, the only German party to have taken a principled line on the Gaza genocide. Time will tell whether she can prove her critics wrong as Mamdani has done to date. Elsewhere, other Europeans seem to have been inspired, notably Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez, who has forced an early national election over housing policy in a last-ditch bid to overcome his falling popularity.

The other two elections, in Saxony-Anhalt (population 2.1 million) and Mecklenburg -Vorpommern (population 1.5 million) were a story of the electoral collapse of the centre-right governing CDU. In the latter, they fell below the 5% threshold for representation for the first time since the republic was created at the end of World War Two. In Saxony-Anhalt, the CDU vote more than halved to below 20%. The AfD was the overwhelming beneficiary of this collapse, prompting crisis meetings of the CDU leadership in Berlin and unprecedented talk about the possibility of removing Chancellor Merz mid-term in a palace coup.

The collapse in the CDU vote has many causes, not least the consequences of the green transition and competition from China for traditional German industries. However, undoubtedly, an important factor has been the attempt by Merz to triangulate the AfD’s hardline migration policies. Instead of attracting AfD voters to the CDU, the result has been the opposite, accelerating the removal of long-held taboos in Germany over voting for the far-right by normalising AfD policies in mainstream political discourse. In his failure to learn the lesson of these polls, Merz has become a parody of Victor Meldrew angrily shouting “I don’t believe it”, incapable of a rethink as his political strategy crumbles around his ears. The only reason he hasn’t yet been removed by his party seems to be because the heir apparent, Hendrik Wüst, the more centrist President of North Rhine-Westphalia (population 18 million), would rather wait until after his own State elections next April.

All of which is not intended to underplay fears around the AfD’s growth in all three elections, and especially in Saxony-Anhalt where they topped the poll. Concern has grown since the vote after the small BSW party (a breakaway party from the Left) offered to give them the majority they need to take power in the State. Perhaps most worrying of all, on 6 October, the AfD’s candidate for Speaker of the new Assembly was elected with a majority that included not only BSW but also some CDU members of the Assembly. This has intensified the political crisis for Merz, who had announced that his CDU would not work with the AfD. If the longstanding firewall, under which political parties have refused to work with the AfD, starts to fray in other regions, Germany’s political future looks bleak indeed.

The prospect of the AfD taking power in a German regional government with the support of centre-right legislators provokes uncomfortable memories of Germany’s pre-war past. Two days after the Assembly vote in Saxony-Anhalt, the AfD was classified as a right-wing extremist organisation by the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution. At the same time, the AfD itself is also beginning to consider jettisoning its opposition to German EU membership, moderating parts of its policy platform to prepare for the possibility of getting into power at a future election. There is certainly no room for complacency, even if a far right federal government in Germany is not an immediate possibility.