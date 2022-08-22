Marge Berer asks whether the Tory leadership contender is against women’s reproductive rights

On 5th February 2020, 26 countries from around the world, including the UK, joined the United States in the formal creation of the International Religious Freedom Alliance. Trump saw that he could work with the increasingly right-wing US anti-abortion movement, who also reject human rights, for his own ends.

Alongside the “religious freedom” body, Trump also created a body to re-examine the basis of US human rights policy, calling it the US Commission on Unalienable Rights, whose first conference (held in 2020) drew in over 30 (ageing, male) leaders of right-wing governments.

In Northern Ireland in the UK, the DUP has always refused to accept international and national human rights judgements and UK law requiring the state provides legal abortions. However, Boris Johnson’s government began showing anti-abortion tendencies when the proposal came up in March 2022 to make telemedical consultation for early medical abortion permanent. Johnson came out against making telemedical consultation permanent, and he may have preferred that it was never debated or voted on in the House of Commons.

Public Health Minister Maggie Throup ran a public consultation early in 2022 on the subject of whether to make telemedical abortion permanent. On the basis of the responses she received (many from individual members of Right to Life, compared to those supporting it from women’s, clinical and other groups and NGOs), she claimed there was an anti-choice majority against telemedical abortion. She hoped this would end any further debate on the subject.

In response to this, however, Baroness Sugg tabled an amendment in the House of Lords to the Health and Social Care Bill 2022 that would make telemedicine for early medical abortion permanently allowable. When the Lords sent the bill back to the Commons with the amendment, Johnson could not stop it from being debated, but he instructed Tory MPs to vote against it. He had to withdraw the instruction, however, because abortion remains a conscience issue, meaning MPs have a free vote. The amendment was further amended in minor ways by the Government. It was passed by a large majority in the House of Commons, but only because so many Tory MPs stayed away.

In spite of the outcome of the vote, a lot of what was said in the Commons was anti-abortion, including some flagrantly false claims by Fiona Bruce MP and others. They claimed that thousands of women had experienced complications requiring hospital treatment after telemedical abortion, and that telemedicine consultations made it more likely that women who did not want an abortion could be pressured to have one by someone else – a claim for which no evidence exists.

Meanwhile, on 5-6 July 2022, a different series of events began when Liz Truss, as head of the UK FCDO, chaired an inter-ministerial, inter-governmental conference in the UK involving ministers from more than 22 countries and others. The conference was on “freedom of religion or belief”. Its relationship with the US Ministerial to Advance Religious Freedom and/or the US-initiated International Religious Freedom Alliance is not clear, but it is difficult to imagine there is no connection considering what happened during and after it.

What has emerged is that Bruce had been appointed by Boris Johnson as the prime minister’s “special envoy on freedom of religion or belief”. She helped Truss a great deal with organising the conference. Moreover, long-time anti-abortionist Lord David Alton attended, as did Jim Shannon MP, the DUP’s spokesperson for health and human rights. His party are of course the main opponents of making abortion services available in Northern Ireland.

Lastly, several “high-level” anti-abortion activists from the US were invited, including Trump’s former US envoy Sam Brownback, described in the Guardian as an anti-abortionist.

At the same time, and in contrast, many of the government ministers and other high-level government representatives who were participants at the conference – such as Denmark’s Marie Juul Petersen, a senior researcher at the Danish Institute for Human Rights, who was close to the process of drafting one of the conference statements – are strongly pro-choice on the issues of sexual and reproductive health and rights, women’s autonomy and safe abortion. Many were government ministerial representatives from the 22 countries invited to the conference who approved and signed the conference statement on gender equality. This statement is the source of an unresolved problem facing us now.

The conference was presented with eight statements on freedom of religion or belief, each focused on a different issue. One of the eight was a statement on gender equality and freedom of religion or belief. The problem occurred after the conference ended and everyone had gone home. Someone altered the text of the gender equality statement. The alteration, with the words that were omitted in emphasis, was as follows:

“Discriminatory personal status laws, laws that allow harmful practices, or restrict women’s and girls’ full and equal enjoyment of all human rights, including sexual and reproductive health and rights, bodily autonomy, and other laws that justify, condone, or reinforce violence, discrimination, or inequalities on the grounds of religion, belief or gender should be repealed…”

There are three crucial issues here. The first is that is it unacceptable to alter an official document like this that has been approved by government representatives. The second is that any changes to such an official government document like this one must be recorded by whoever amended it. Thirdly, normal practice required reference back to the attendees. When this unauthorised amendment was discovered, Liz Truss realised she needed to tell the signatories to the statement that she had altered it, and she invited them to sign the edited text. Only eight countries agreed, putting the lie to Truss’s claims that the edits were because the language had been unclear or ambivalent, and later she claimed the text without the pro-choice language would achieve more of a consensus. It clearly hadn’t!

Unfortunately, with all the conference participants no longer in one place, discussion of what to do was initially fragmented. Whether to demand, for example, alternative language that would include sexual and reproductive health and rights and bodily autonomy in some other phrasing was considered and apparently proposed to Truss. Those of us in the women’s/NGO abortion rights movement did not agree with this. In a letter to Liz Truss of 22nd July, initiated by Humanists UK and signed by 25 UK-based NGOs, we demanded that the original language be reinstated, in line with international protocols. We got no reply. Caroline Nokes, Tory MP and chair of the House of Commons Women and Equalities Select Committee, sought to call Truss to account about this as she too opposes the changes.

So why is Lis Truss baulking at reverting to the original and only morally justifiable wording? Is she anti-abortion? And if so, why doesn’t she stand up and acknowledge it publicly? She wants to be elected by her party as its leader (and hence prime minister), but neither her party nor the country has any idea of this. Surely everyone has a right to know before the Conservative leadership vote takes place?