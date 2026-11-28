Dennis McShane on dictators

Betrayal. Trump, Putin and the New Age of Conquest by Luke Harding published by Guardian Faber

Since Tony Blair left politics 20 years ago, Britain’s politics has become inward-looking, monolingual, and scornful of foreigners, culminating in the isolationist project of Brexit. British newspapers and the BBC have become more inward-looking than ever before. There are some rare exceptions. One of them is Luke Harding, the Guardian foreign correspondent.

George Orwell seized Thomas Hobbes’ metaphor of nature being a state of “war of all against all” to describe Soviet Russia as a permanent warfare state. Under Vladimir Putin, this is truer than ever before. Putin has sent soldiers to invade or destabilise neighbouring states like Ukraine and Georgia, sent mercenaries to overthrow African governments, and sent assassins to kill exiled Russians in most European states, notably Britain.

Little noticed is how he has found a powerful ally in North Korea. Kim Jong Un has made himself an indispensable ally of Putin. In the first year of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, North Korea sent five million artillery shells and hundreds of ballistic missiles, which Ukraine is starved of by its democratic ‘allies’. Kim’s troops, argues Harding, have “learned about combined arms warfare, the operation of strike and reconnaissance drones and electronic warfare systems”. This puts North Korea at a huge advantage over the two democracies – South Korea and Japan – which might get involved in a regional conflict as Putin and Trump scorn all existing rules of interstate relations.

There is a new acronym for this axis of autocracies – CRINK – China, Russia, Iran, North Korea. China wants to take over Taiwan. North Korea regards the whole of the Korean peninsula as its territory. Iran, under its theocratic dictatorship, sees Iraq, Syria, Lebanon and Yemen as coming under Tehran’s oversight and supervision.

While Trump insults Europe and democracies like Canada, Russia is training its allies for what could be a slow-burn to World War 3. Britain’s isolationist politics of non-partnership with Europe plays into the hands of today’s dictators.

The mass arrival of immigrants from poor countries – four million alone imported into Britain to replace European workers following the closure of UK frontiers to fellow Europeans – has given birth to a new ethnonationalist politics. Europeans have always been used to non-nationals coming to do low-pay or long-hour jobs – think of the Irish in England, the Portuguese in France, or the Turks in Germany – but the volume of arrivals of refugees has been overwhelming. In consequence, the politics of closing borders and nationalist identity politics and leaders have risen to real force-field political puissance in European democracies.

Putin understands his politics as Harding reveals. He pays for UKIP political leaders in Britain, Marine Le Pen in France, VOX in Spain and Putin spotted Donald Trump as a comrade-in-arms to weaken European democracy. As Harding writes: “Everything Trump has done since coming back to the White House in 2024 has helped Russia and weakened Ukraine.”

The Kremlin-controlled Russia Today English-language TV station paid handsome fees to any British MP who was prepared to criticise European Union efforts to try and contain Russia’s neo-imperial creep eastward under Putin. Between 2020 and 2014 Nigel Farage appeared 17 times on Russia Today. Harding insists that “The Kremlin supported Brexit, seeing it as an instrument that would weaken Europe and divide British society.”

The Trump fans in the British press, especially the papers owned by Rupert Murdoch, as well as the Daily Mail, the Daily Telegraph and Spectator, devoted thousands of words each week to promoting hostility to European partnership in line with Putin’s foreign policy objectives.

Trump has opened a new Hobbesian era of war against all as he agrees to act as a puppet for the far-right militaristic Netanyahu government in Israel and kill the leader of Iran, and try to bomb the Persian people, culture and state into the Stone Age. To be sure, Iran under its religious dictators is an ugly, brutal state, but the outcome is that the Iranian religious regime seems more in charge than ever while the cost of petrol and energy in the democratic world soars, hitting economies and households.

European leaders have misread both Putin and Trump. Tony Blair thought he could schmooze Putin over a beer in a Moscow pub. The former social democratic German Chancellor Gerhard Schröder became a board member of Gazprom, hoping that more trade between Russia and Europe would tame Putin. Keir Starmer thought sending Peter Mandelson to be the UK ambassador in Washington would make Trump a friend of the democracies in Europe.

Luke Harding demolishes the failed politics of dealing with Putin and Trump. It is vivid and readable. It does not discuss the endemic corruption in Ukraine. Zelensky’s hopes of Ukraine joining the EU are zilch until he deals with his homegrown corruption cancers. But for British readers, this is the best recent book on Putin’s attack on democracy and the betrayal of democracy by Donald Trump.