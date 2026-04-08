Labour’s Factionalism Has to End

Pablo John lays out Mainstream’s demands following the Epstein-Mandelson-McSweeney scandals

So Morgan McSweeney has gone. Peter Mandelson is being stripped of his peerage. Two men, two exits, does this change anything?

The Mandelson appointment was the logical, predictable outcome of a political culture that has infected the top of our party for years. A culture that prizes personal loyalty over public integrity, that treats serious office as patronage to be distributed among the connected, that silences warnings, that sees rigorous process as an inconvenience and transparency as a threat.

Morgan McSweeney was not the only person in that room; he was not the only adviser who knew Lord Mandelson’s history with Jeffrey Epstein was a matter of public record, and he was not the only official who nodded through an appointment so catastrophically ill-judged that the Prime Minister now finds himself apologising to victims of a paedophile. So why is he the only one gone? Protect the principal and sacrifice the subordinate. Offer up a scalp, declare the matter resolved and pray everyone looks away before they notice the system that produced the disaster remains perfectly intact.

We are not looking away. We are not looking away from every senior person who participated in this failure, we are not looking away from the ministers who championed Mandelson’s return, we are not looking away from the gatekeepers who waved him through, we are not looking away from a Prime Minister who received advice, considered it and made the final decision himself. Accountability cannot stop at the door of the chief of staff.

Wes Streeting has said that had Jess Philips been in the room, Mandelson would never have got to Washington. The implication is that a woman would have spotted the moral hazard, would have asked the difficult questions, would have had the judgment to say “no’. Why did the men in that room need a woman to point out the obvious? Why were the men running this process incapable of seeing that appointing someone with that history to represent Britain was fundamentally wrong?

For years, we were told that the ruthless purging of the left, the centralisation of control, the marginalisation of dissent were all necessary. Necessary to win, necessary to be competent, necessary to restore professionalism to the Labour Party. Yet here we are, with a Prime Minister apologising to Epstein’s victims, with a government engulfed by a scandal entirely of its own making, with the very people who presided over this dysfunction now being quietly shuffled out while their methods remain unchallenged.

The factional project has failed. It failed not despite its ruthlessness but because of it. When you staff the government with loyalists rather than the best people, when you silence internal challenges, when you confuse control with competence, this is what you get – catastrophic misjudgement.

Morgan McSweeney’s resignation is necessary, but it is not sufficient. The question now is whether the Prime Minister has the courage to go further? Not to offer more scalps, but to dismantle the culture that demanded them. Open vetting, transparent appointments, and an end to the boys’ club. This is all in the name of a government that should prize integrity over connection and competence over faction.

That is the change we demand in Mainstream, that is the change we will keep demanding. Labour can continue as it is: a party that offers apologies and sacrificial aides while leaving the rotten system intact. Or it can finally, actually – as our Prime Minister promised – change. We know which future we are fighting for. The question is whether the Prime Minister will join us, or whether he will be the next to discover that in this culture he helped build, accountability eventually reaches everyone.

The scalp is not the system. And we will not be satisfied until the system itself is gone.