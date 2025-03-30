MPs and campaigners demand a free and united Ukraine and an end to Russian occupation

An international coalition of MPs, trade unionists and campaigners have demanded that peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine bring an end to Russian occupation, justice for war crimes and the return of abducted Ukrainian children.
“If Britain is to maintain credibility in its steadfast support for Ukraine, it cannot afford strategic ambiguity,” said Clive Lewis MP. “It must anchor itself firmly within a European security architecture. Any lingering fantasy of an unbreakable ‘special relationship’ with the US must confront the cold truth: America, under Trump’s isolationist spell, is more unreliable than ever.”
Initial signatories:
John McDonnell, Labour MP for Hayes and Harlington
Clive Lewis, Labour MP for Norwich South
Nadia Whittome, Labour MP for Nottingham East
Chris Kitchen, General Secretary, National Union of Mineworkers
Mick Whelan, General Secretary, ASLEF
John Moloney, Asst General Secretary Public and Commercial Service Union (personal capacity)
Mick Antoniw, Welsh Senedd Member for Pontypridd
Tanya Vyhovsky, Progressive/Democrat State Senator, Vermont, USA
Olena Ivashchenko, Director of Campaign for Ukraine
Christopher Ford, Ukraine Solidarity Campaign
Mariia Pastukh, Vsesvit Ukraine Solidarity Collective
Vasyl Andreyev, President of the Construction and Building Materials Workers Union of Ukraine
Yury Levchenko, Chairman People Power, Ukrainian labour party
Oksana Holota, KVPU, Confederation of Free Trade Unions of Ukraine (pc)
Daryna Korostii, President of Ukrainian Student Society (UL)
Pavlo Holota, NGPU, Independent Trade Union of Mineworkers of Ukraine (pc)
Peter Tatchell, Human Rights Campaigner
Mark Serwotka, General Secretary, PCS union (2000-2024)