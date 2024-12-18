Big benefits will flow if Labour re-engages with international allies says Cecilia Eve

[Original print publication Sep 2024]

Labour’s secretly planned “Operation Reset”, as it was termed in the media, evidently got off to a flying start. Foreign Secretary David Lammy, who pre-published an article extolling the virtues of international cooperation, spent a lightning weekend in July visiting influential European foreign ministers. Between visits, Lammy also conducted 16 introductory phone calls with EU and world diplomats including Josep Borrell, EU foreign affairs chief, and Antony Blinken, US Secretary of State. Defence, security, Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine, the climate crisis, critical minerals and artificial intelligence are the top shared priorities that have recurred in recent talks.

Although President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, had to skip the European Political Community Summit in July in order to secure her second term, a meeting between her and Starmer was also being organised. Leaders from Scholz, to Sanchez, to Macron have echoed the “reset” narrative, and European Commission spokesman Eric Mamer stated it was for the UK to say what it wanted in terms of “making this relationship move forward”. The political appetite to reboot is unquestionable, but will Labour seize or squander the opportunity?

Benefits of re-engaging?

While the speed at which these positive multilateral relations are being reignited is cause for optimism, more needs to be done to achieve real depth in a relations reset. With the looming possibility of a Trump US presidency, conflicts and gender apartheid raging in the Middle East as well as the war in Ukraine, it has never been more important for European nations to stand together and renew the European Project. Rather than reinventing the wheel, Labour must work with its allies within the European bloc.

Labour is a member of the Party of European Socialists, and the Progressive Alliance, and holds observer status in the Socialist International. These bodies bring together political parties and their leaders, policy experts and grassroots campaigners representing socialist, social-democratic and labour movements across Europe and beyond, connecting directly with the lived experience of citizens. They collectively fight for progressive policies and advise on important issues identified in part by the European Committee of the Regions. Branches such as PES Women and Rainbow Rose are integral to advancing diverse political representation, amplifying under-represented voices and making recommendations on proposed EU strategies and legislation. International groups such as these are uniquely placed to make political processes and decision-making far more representative by establishing civic spaces and thereby creating a bedrock for democratic resilience.

In the recent EU elections, the centre-left Socialists and Democrats managed to retain their position as the Parliament’s second largest pan-European grouping, with 136 seats to the centre-right European People’s Party at 188 seats in the 720-seat European Parliament. Had Brexit not been implemented, the gap between them would have been narrower with Labour MEPs swelling their ranks, and Labour politicians taking top jobs in the Commission. Although the lost opportunity rankles, Labour now has a chance to boost the UK’s reputation and once again become a governmental actor known for integrity, reliability and good-faith modus operandi. The best route to re-engagement is to work with what Labour already has – strong alliances within these bodies.

Looking ahead

To lead effectively and ensure that European leaders do not think engaging with the UK is a waste of time Labour must meaningfully invest in the future. It is vital therefore to engage with youth organisations such as Young European Socialists (YES), Young European Federalists (JEF) Europe, and Young European Movement (YEM), to nurture the leaders of tomorrow. These organisations support and mobilise young people to advocate for youth priorities and set the political agenda for the future, as well as mitigating the decline of youth engagement in politics. YEM is particularly unique as the only organisation specifically focused on strengthening UK-EU relations which engages youth.

YEM spearheaded a recent campaign in partnership with the British Youth Council (now the National Youth Agency) and its parent organisation to reinstate UK membership of the EU’s flagship educational exchange scheme, Erasmus+. Withdrawal from the scheme is estimated to have a net cost of £243m to the British economy, with British universities being particularly hard hit. The loss isn’t just fiscal – it’s also cultural, and such a loss is incalculable. Generations of young people are missing out on the opportunity to broaden their horizons, engage in cultural exchange and forge career-boosting connections. YEM’s campaign to rejoin Erasmus+ amassed over 40k signatures, was reported internationally, and won the backing of London mayor Sadiq Khan plus a multitude of MPs and MEPs.

Deeds, not words

Labour in government faces huge challenges – a polycrisis, rising geo-economic confrontation and increasing nationalism. The UK is beset with systemic failures and frankly, it needs all the support it can get. European leaders have made their willingness to help reverse the Conservative legacy clear, and polling has shown that Labour’s electorate want it to go much further, with 71% in favour of the UK rejoining the single market and customs union. Reinstating Erasmus+ and engaging with international socialist groups would be a good start to unpicking the Gordian Knot of frayed relations that has been left along with the keys to 10 Downing Street. After all, alliances are made and maintained with deeds, not words.