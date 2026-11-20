Barry Gardiner on putting public goods back into public hands

Kleroterion was a machine used in Ancient Athens around 400 BC to protect democracy and prevent corruption. You put stone tokens into slots, and the machine randomly rejected or accepted them. They used to put it in the public square to randomly and publicly select citizens for positions of authority. It stopped capture of public goods by an elite.

Our Labour commitment to put “power, wealth and opportunity in the hands of the many, not the few” goes way back. It long predates the determination “to secure for the workers, by hand or by brain, the full fruits of their labour”, all the way back to Ancient Greece.

Democracy is not the goal of politics. A democratic society is simply the means. It is the mechanism by which we can best ensure that public goods are not captured by an elite.

What Andy Burnham has identified is not that there is a cost-of-living crisis, nor that there is a housing crisis. What he has identified is that there is a crisis of democracy. But Andy’s wrong on one thing — he says privatisation has failed.

Absolutely not! The privatisation of essential services, from water to energy to railways, where control was transferred from public providers to private investors, has not failed. It has functioned exactly as it was always supposed to. The Conservatives who masterminded the privatisation project always intended that it should transfer wealth and power upwards.



When Labour’s Arthur Greenwood set up the Committee on Social Insurance and Allied Services in 1942, the power and wealth in Britain were all in private hands. That committee’s report, the Beveridge Report, was perhaps the greatest analysis of what happens when private capital captures public goods this side of The Grapes of Wrath. It set out the Five Great Evils: want, disease, squalor, ignorance and idleness. And that is why Beveridge’s solutions- public housing, public health, comprehensive public education and a public insurance system formed the essentials of what became the post-war consensus.

That they were owned by the public; that they were governed by public servants was not by chance. Democratic governance in the public interest was the core of social progress then, and it is now.

Today we have energy poverty as ever greater wealth is transferred to the oil and gas majors. Shell saw profits rise by 24%, Total’s by 29%, to $16billion and $ 18 billion, respectively. Exxon had a bad year, with profits down by 40%. They only made $33billion. Yet still, Conservatives and Reform tell us that renewables are the reason people cannot pay their electricity bill.

No other country in the world has a fully privatised water sector where water supply and sewage treatment is privately owned. But while 100% of English and Welsh water companies are privately owned, 75% of that ownership is overseas! Right now, 27% of my bill to Thames Water goes straight off to finance the debt that the company has accrued, the nearly £20billion worth of debt it has racked up in the 35 years since privatisation.

The latest £3bn emergency package of loans provided by Wall St distressed-debt lenders comes with a 9.75% interest rate and, with add-ons, could cost £800 million in interest. Not a bad return! Meanwhile, water bills will increase by 36% between 2025-30. The worst thing in this whole debacle? It is government-sanctioned and Ofwat-approved. Indeed, in the price review period – 2025-30 – Ofwat approved over £22bn in company returns on investment. This, despite the fact that 99% of all day-to-day and capital expenditure in the English and Welsh water sector is paid for by customer bills.

And we wonder why our pipes are leaking 1 billion litres of water a day, why sewage was illegally spilt into our rivers, lakes, and seas for over two and a half million hours in 2025.

All we hear in the press is scaremongering about a debunked figure that public ownership would cost us £100bn, a bogus figure made up by an industry-paid report, clung to by the last government out of a fear of being bold.

The privatisation of water in England and Wales has been an economic, environmental, and public health disaster, and it is time we took back control. That means public ownership, owning the assets which we all pay to maintain and upgrade. It means that every penny billpayers spend goes to laying new pipes rather than lining New York financiers.





Britain’s water sector costs more than its equivalent in Europe not because it delivers more — it delivers less — much less unless you mean more sewage pollution and more leaking pipes. The reason our water sector is a catastrophe is that it is financially structured to extract money from bill payers to provide excess returns to private capital instead of investing in the basic infrastructure required to provide the public good — water — that is essential to life.

It is the perfect example of public good captured by a private elite. Think back to the Kleroterion — Demosthenes would be turning in his grave.