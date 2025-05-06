Runcorn wake up call

Starmer’s Labour has left voters without hope. Thursday’s Runcorn by-election defeat and local council votes should be a wake-up call for a fresh approach says Karen Constantine

Labour’s dispiriting continuation of Tory austerity policies demonstrates a troubling alignment with divisive far-right rhetoric, while failing to deliver genuine change, or hope in a brighter future for working people. This coupled with Labour’s determined, strategised, and wholly cynical approach toward’s CLP’s and voters, by imposing candidates with no heart for their constituents has flung open the door for Reform to gain traction.

The loss of Runcorn, once Labour’s 16th safest seat, raises existential concerns about the party’s direction under Keir Starmer and his right hand man McSweeney. Will Labour now take this setback to heart? Genuine introspection and appropriate humility seem to be in short supply. Dover’s MP Mike Tapp comments on LBC this morning exemplified this, as he again leaned heavily into the chaos caused by 14 years of Tory governance—as the excuse for Labour’s failure—an argument that is becoming increasingly stale.

Labour has faced significant backlash for its treatment of the electorate, particularly through cuts to disability benefits, the loss of the winter fuel allowance, the continuation of punitive Tory austerity policies like the two-child benefit cap, and don’t minimise the failure to agree and implement the proposed Hillsborough law or letting Waspi women down. These choices have left working-class voters feeling betrayed, resulting in what can perhaps best be described as a “punishment vote.” Labour has failed to project any sense of hope, while policy light Reform seem only capable of dog whistle politics, assigning blame to the oppressed.

Instead of adopting a more progressive stance, such as implementing a wealth tax, taking public utilities in public perversion, tackling tax evasion, Labour appears instead to prioritise the interests of the wealthy and has started to compete with Reform for racist sound bites.

Politics often actually happens in slow motion. Labour’s leadership knew the likely results, we knew door knocking had become unpleasant and unrewarding for many activists. NEC member Anne Black raised this with the leadership several months ago. In my area door knocking and leafleting seemed almost non-existent. Therefore this sudden rise of Reform was entirely predictable; anyone observing the political landscape could see this wave building—this tsunami—threatening to unravel the traditional two-party system.

While some may view Reform as a legitimate alternative, their agenda—currently lacking any real policy offerings—raises alarms, especially with their dog whistle tactics on race. Voters now feel trapped, caught between Labour’s short-sightedness and the far-right’s alarming rhetoric.

Historically, Labour has thrived on strong connections with the trade union movement and grassroots support, as demonstrated by leaders like Tony Blair and Gordon Brown, who did inspire hope among the electorate. In contrast, Starmer and his team, including parachuted MPs like Polly Billington in East Thanet, seem disconnected from the everyday needs of the people they represent.

The recent re-election of Doncaster Mayor Ros Jones underscores this disconnect. After her victory, she openly criticized her party for neglecting crucial issues like winter fuel allowances, showing that local leaders can drive change when national parties falter. LabourList

Media commentary, such as Mike Tapp MP’s on LBC on 2nd May, further illustrates Labour’s struggle to connect with voters. His calls for patience by the voters and blame on the previous Tory government’s failures do little to inspire the hope that the electorate desperately needs.

Labour’s inability to convey any sense of optimism has left many feeling disillusioned. Farage’s recent comments indicate that working-class voters are increasingly drawn to his simplistic rhetoric on immigration, exploiting complex issues with easy answers and gaining ground at the expense of both Labour and the Conservatives. It’s so easy to blame migrants, too easy to say the NHS is too costly and consultants must be got rid of, and downright frightening to hear him planning a Trumpian Doge style approach to government. But it sounds great!

The recent victory of Reform UK’s Dame Andrea Jenkyns in Greater Lincolnshire, achieved with a substantial majority, highlights this shift in voter sentiment.

As the political landscape shifts, Labour must confront its shortcomings and the rise of alternative parties. The urgent need for a renewed focus on the electorate’s needs and a genuine message of hope has never been more pressing. If they fail to adapt, Labour risks further alienation, paving the way for more extremist policies to gain a foothold.

The time for Labour to reflect and act is now. The party needs a mass ground campaign and Rachel Reeves needs to embed genuine equality in all budgets. Those with broader shoulders, whether companies or individuals should bear a greater tax burden.

Incumbent governments typically struggle in by-elections and local elections, as MP Ellie Reeves noted, emphasising that this by-election was one of the closest in history.

Pressed on why they lost the 16th safest seat, Labour pointed to their rollout of free breakfasts, (which is another misstep in my opinion). However, Prof. John Curtice highlighted a more troubling reality: Reform is currently 10 points ahead of the Tories in council results, aided by the first-past-the-post electoral system. He stated, “The emerging results suggest Reform UK is posing a significant threat to the traditional dominance of the Conservatives and Labour in our electoral politics.” It’s game over for the two party system. Now perhaps there is a chance for proportional representation!

This is a pivotal moment, as the Conservatives, now shaken by Reform’s rise, are considering a merger with the party. Farage could even find himself in a position to become the next Prime Minister. Time is of the essence to halt this momentum.

Farage’s Reform party has gained traction by promoting false narratives about migration, housing, and climate policies, while Labour and others have been hesitant or unwilling to counter these misleading claims.

We need to challenge and expose all Reform’s inaccuracies and present the truth. It’s crucial to unveil every misleading statistic, fabricated culture-war story and implausible policy before it’s too late.

But more than that Labour need to offer real hope to voters—they can’t do that by continuing Tory lite policies.