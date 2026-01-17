Russian political prisoners

Voices against Putin’s War – Protester’s defiant speeches in Russian courts Edited by Simon Pirani – Resistance Books
Frank Hansen on Russians against Putin’s war
“We stand for the unconditional return to Ukraine of all its internationally recognised territories”, said Aleksandr Skobov from the dock in March 2025, as he was about to be sentenced to 16 years by a Russian military court, convicted of “justifying terrorism” (opposing the war) and “participation in a terrorist group” (a Free Russia Forum).
He is one the 10 cases whose speeches in court (plus 2 who spoke outside court), that are recorded in this remarkable compilation. There is also a summary of 17 other protestors’ speeches and a survey of political repression in Russia, Belarus and Ukraine’s occupied territories.
This is just the tip of a massive repression. There are now more political prisoners in Russia than at any time since the 1950s, and of course, thousands of opponents have fled abroad rather than face imprisonment. As the Ukraine war reaches a critical point, “complacency and appeasement are no longer an option”.
While many sections of the left show solidarity and oppose Putin’s merciless war and occupation, there is still an influential minority who promote appeasement and peace at almost any price and even denies that Russia is the aggressor.
At a time when Putin and Trump are concocting a ‘peace plan’ to serve their own interests and deny the Ukrainian people the right to self-determination, there is an urgent need for unequivocal solidarity with those opposing Russian imperialism both in Ukraine and Russia.
This book is important. It cuts through the muddled theorising by some on the left.