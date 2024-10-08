Stop The Far Right Demo – Saturday 26th October 2024

After the horrific events in Southport and the subsequent right-wing race riots that effected many of Britain’s towns and cities, Tommy Robinson, the extreme right-wing agitator, is trying to build a street-fighting presence on the far-right in parallel with growing political support for Nigel Farage’s Respect.

Robinson has called a national mobilisation in London for 26 October, claiming it will attract a minimum of 30,000 supporters. Stand Up Against Racism, in conjunction with various TUs, has called its own March and Demonstration for the same day to end in Trafalgar Square. It is vital that the anti-racists and anti-fascists campaigning against islamophobia and anti-semitism can demonstrate that the racists are the few and we are the many. If this is to be achieved it will be necessary to mobilise the Labour Movement and progressive forces as a whole.