Stop Turkish assault on Kurds

As the Jihadist Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) make gains in Assad’s Syria, Margaret Owen reports on the Kurdish communities facing fresh attacks from Erdogan while protesters in UK are arrested

Once again the Kurds in Syria and other innocent civilians are being targeted by the Turkish sponsored jihadist HTS (formerly Al Qa’ida). Tens of thousands of Kurds, displaced by Turkey from Afrin and living in refugee camps, have again been forced to flee. There are many reports of ISIS style human rights abuses, especially the torture and sex slavery of women. What is so sinister about these raids is that they are happening on the 10th anniversary of the liberation of Kobani by the YPG (People’s Protection Force) and the YPJ (the equivalent. women’s force).



Whilst the world’s spotlight is on Gaza, Lebanon and the Ukraine, dictator Erdogan is intent on pursuing his genocidal attacks on the Kurds in Syria as well as in Turkey. He feels secure in retaining the silence of the US, UK, the EU, and their listing of the PKK as a terrorist organisation. Furthermore, Turkey is valued as an ally, regardless of its human rights record, because we can sell arms to the state and cooperate with trade deals. And, of course, Erdogan gives his support to the mercenaries who are seeking to overthrow Assad. Erdogan is as misogynist as he is racist. There is ample evidence of his close working relationship with ISIS. His entry into Syria was never to eliminate these criminals. It was to exterminate the Kurds, and to destroy altogether the democratic AANES (Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria).



Injured ISIS fighters are treated and nursed back to health in Turkish hospitals. Turkey is known to have engaged in oil trading with the group. Turkey has raided Mahmoud refugee camp where Yezidi and Kurds have sought shelter, escaping from the ISIS stronghold in Raqqa. It has attacked Sinjar, the ancestral home of the Yezidis. Turkey itself under Erdogan is a terrorist nation.



Alas, the UN seems to have lost all credibility or influence in recent years. Several member states are violating international human rights and humanitarian laws, the Geneva Conventions, and UN Resolutions with absolute impunity. There is much rhetoric, but little action. Along with many others I am appalled that the UK continues to arm Turkey, when there is such strong proof of its war crimes, such as cutting off water, using chemical weapons, specifically targeting and murdering women’s rights activists, through drones and snipers. The Security Council needs to be reformed. As long as USA, Russia, China, and UK are among its permanent members, it is incapable of any condemnation of these crimes against humanity. But I do have hopes that eventually the judgements and arrest warrants of the ICC and the ICJ will have some effect.

It is vital the UN recognises and protects the AANES, especially for its achievements in the context of gender equality, women’s empowerment, ecology, justice, peace and true democracy. It cannot remain silent when one if its member states is behind such atrocities and brutality.



Of course Abdullah Öcalan must be freed. He is the Kurds’ Mandela. He is their leader, their spokesman for peace. He is no separatist. He wants freedom and justice for all the peoples of Syria irrespective of their religion, ethnicity, gender, age, sexual orientation. Since 2015 the PKK has rejected violence. All Ocalan’s writings during his 25 years of incarceration on Imrali Island are focused on political not military solutions to the present conflict. His books should be widely read. His ideas for a new social order should be adapted by all of us wherever we live. It was he who coined the slogan “Women, Life, Liberty”. Those three magic words are now banned in Iran.



Women and children bear the brunt of all armed conflicts but are mostly excluded from any decision making, whether about going to war, or making peace. But it is in Rojava, the seat of Democratic Confederalism (which borders Turkey), that women do have real equality. The YPJ has fought alongside men to liberate towns and villages from ISIS occupation. Many have been martyred in these battles. These are the bravest of brave women, and it is agonising to learn that yet again they are being slain, captured, and tortured. This eruption of more conflict in Syria and the threat to the very existence of the AANES should be ringing alarm bells all over the world. It will undoubtedly cause a further surge in migration. More people will become refugees seeking safety in Europe, risking their lives as they attempt to cross fortresses in an unwelcome Europe.





As a former immigration and asylum lawyer, as the granddaughter of a refugee, as a human rights lawyer I say we must welcome them. It is not a crime to be a refugee. It is an accident of birth. We could all be refugees. What we must do, however, is to stop the conflicts, stop arming genocidal and racist, misogynistic regimes like Turkey. But we must also provide legal routes for asylum seekers, and when they arrive on our shores treat them with compassion and respect.



It is to my great shame that here in the UK we are guilty of doing Turkey’s work on the streets of London. Treating Kurdish peace activists as if they are terrorists simply because they ask for freedom for Ocalan and the release of the thousands of Kurdish political prisoners. On November 27 seven such people were arrested and detained under our anti-terror law. The Kurdish Community Centre in Haringey was raided and closed down. Kurdish homes were broken into, women and children beaten up by our armed police.



This is unforgivable. Our government is serving Turkish intelligence. But we in civil society, we who are human rights activists and lawyers like me will be standing up for Kurdish people, and protesting as loudly as we can that this servility must stop.



Margaret Owen is a veteran human rights lawyer

Appeal from Centre for Kurdish Progress

I am writing to draw your attention to the worsening crisis in northern Syria, where Kurdish and other ethnic and religious minority communities are facing renewed and devastating attacks. These communities, who played a pivotal role in defeating ISIS and maintaining stability in the region, are now under threat from proxy groups of regional powers.

As we approach the 10th anniversary of the liberation of Kobani—a historic victory against ISIS achieved through immense sacrifice—it is heartbreaking to see the Kurdish people and their allies once again displaced and endangered. Over 12,000 Kurdish fighters gave their lives in the fight against ISIS, protecting values of democracy, religious tolerance, and ethnic coexistence that we all hold dear.

Ilham Ahmed, co-head of the Department of Foreign Relations in the Autonomous Administration of North Western Syria (Rojava), has highlighted the critical situation:

Over 150,000 civilians from the Aleppo region have been displaced to camps in Al-Raqa province.

An additional 150,000 people from the Shahba region have fled their homes, while 200,000 people in Aleppo face the threat of extermination by terrorist organizations.

Stable areas that have served as safe havens since 2018 are now under attack, risking further destabilization.

This is not just a regional crisis—it is a humanitarian emergency with far-reaching consequences. The Kurdish people have shown unwavering commitment to peace and democracy, but they need international support to prevent a catastrophe.

Here’s how you can help:

Raise Awareness: Share this message on social media, in articles, or in conversations to draw attention to the plight of the Kurdish people and other minorities in northern Syria. Speak Out: Publish articles, op-eds, or blog posts to highlight the sacrifices made by these communities and the urgent need for international action. Pressure Decision-Makers: Encourage your local representatives to advocate for the UK government to take action, provide humanitarian aid, and support stability in northern Syria. Show Solidarity: Use your platform to stand with the Kurdish people, whether through statements, campaigns, or public events.

The Kurdish forces and their allies have been instrumental in combating extremism and promoting peace in the region. Now, they need our help. Let’s ensure their sacrifices are not forgotten and that these communities receive the protection and support they desperately need.

Thank you for standing with the Kurdish people and all those facing injustice in northern Syria. Together, we can make a difference.

Yours sincerely,

Roni Inan

Centre for Kurdish Progress