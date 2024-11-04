Ukraine must win

Christopher Ford says Ukraine must still win no matter who becomes American President

The Cost of War

After one-thousand days of Russia’s full-scale invasion the costs are mounting. Every day the population of Ukraine is under attack and more than 15 million Ukrainians need humanitarian assistance – over half of whom are women and children. According to the Pentagon the Armed Forces of Ukraine have lost over 57,500 killed and 250,000 wounded in their efforts to the resist the invasion.

According to estimates by the Government of Ukraine, the damage caused amounts to $500-750 billion, and rising daily. Russia has been seeking to cripple the economy and cause a crisis over winter by attacking the energy sector.

There has already been over $56.2 billion of damage, all thermal power plants in Ukraine are destroyed with facilities critical to the operation of nuclear power plants also being targeted.

In the Donetsk region which has seen war since 2014, the Russian offensive is targeting the coal-mining towns – bombing mines and communities so entire cities are in ruins.

Russia has systematically bombed civilian infrastructure; 1,642 medical facilities have been damaged and 214 destroyed, killing over 100 civilian healthcare workers. Education has also been a target – over 3,798 educational institutions have been damaged and 365 destroyed. The new academic year began with a large attack on an educational facility in Poltava killing 58 people and injuring more than 300.

Emergency workers are themselves being targeted by the Russian tactic of “double tap” – bombing again when rescue workers arrive, as a result 97 emergency workers have been killed, 395 injured, and four are currently held captive by Russia.

Ukraine has now recorded over 122,000 suspected war crimes; even amidst the known massacres and the terror in the occupied area, the abduction of 20,000 children taken to be forcibly Russified stands as horrific testimony to the barbaric nature of the war being waged on Ukraine by the regime in Moscow.

In considering such suffering we should not lose sight of the reasons why we must still help Ukraine win this war.

It is a fact that without the popular resistance that has stopped Russia conquering all of Ukraine, there would be an even worse bloodbath of unfathomable proportions. Whilst the invasion is a continuation of Russia’s efforts as a counter-revolutionary Gendarme, it is also genocidal in its ambition to abolish Ukraine entirely, returning it to the colonial status it held in the Tsarist empire – “Little Russia”.

Stopping that alone is sufficient grounds to support this just war of an historically oppressed people, but there is also a wider context.

The New Authoritarians

Our era has been described by terms such as “de-globalization” or “national populism”, characterised by increasing inter-state competition and new forms of authoritarianism. This vortex of global retrogression has accelerated since the global financial crisis of 2007-2009, with frightening similarities to the reaction that followed the 1929 Wall Street Crash.

Putin’s war on Ukraine is a part of this wider attack on democracy happening globally, with an evolving new form of fascism inside Russia itself. The war has helped cohere an alliance of autocracies and is supported by far-right “populists” and neo-fascist forces in Europe and the USA.

To use the hypocrisy of the western powers, the tiny numbers of far-right and conservative nationalists in Ukraine as justifications to refrain from siding with Ukraine is to ignore entirely how the war on Ukraine is deepening today’s neo-fascist threat. Aid to Ukraine was blocked for nearly nine months by Orban and Trump. The delay assisted Russia’s war effort and sends a clear signal of the alignment of these forces in what is the frontline of the battle for democracy.

Ukraine Must Win

The threat of a Trump victory is obvious; however, even if we see an unhindered transition to a Harris Presidency this poses a different problem: a continuation of the failed strategy of key western powers – providing just enough weapons to resist Russia but not to win. The war could have ended in 2023 if Ukraine had been provided the weapons requested for the counter-offensive, instead it was delayed, allowing Russia time to prepare defences.

As a war of attrition has set in we have seen a growing mood music in Europe and USA towards seeking a deal, a headline in the New York Times claimed “As War Gets Bleaker, More Ukrainians Appear Open to a Peace Deal.” The reality however is that whether by efforts of Trump to impose a deal or the appeasement of some European politicians, there is no guarantee such efforts will result in anything other than a protracted war.

Whatever happens in the USA, the European social democratic and labour movement especially must mobilise to defend Ukraine from Moscow and Washington if necessary.

Ukraine must win this key battle for democracy; a defeat would be a catastrophe that would embolden forces of reaction globally. What is the alternative? We need clear commitments for victory, to arm Ukraine with the weapons it needs to win as soon as possible. What is victory? Whether by agreement or force, it’s an end to the Russian occupation of Ukraine.