Workers spearhead fight against Putin

Sacha Ismail reports that Westminster rally underscores labour movement support for Ukraine

We were late starting, thanks to the queues to get through security at the UK Parliament’s Portcullis House, but eventually the Wilson Room was packed for the Ukraine Solidarity Campaign’s 4th March rally for the fourth anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion. (Two weeks earlier, USC and Ukrainian partner organisations had rallied hundreds in Piccadilly Circus to mark the anniversary on the streets.)



The meeting’s crucial importance was defined, of course, by its topic; by its audience, including many of London’s most active Ukraine solidarity campaigners, from a range of organisations; and by its speakers.



Chaired by our co-founder John McDonnell MP, it heard from a remarkable panel of Ukrainian, UK labour movement and other leaders and activists. That included Andrea Egan, General Secretary of public-service union UNISON; Vermont State Senator Tanya Vyhovsky, visiting Europe; Welsh Ukrainian community leader Yuliia Bond; Scottish Labour MP Johanna Baxter, just returned from meeting the trade union movement in Ukraine; Green Party trade union officer Kate Jones; and a number of others. (Full list at bit.ly/4marchmeeting)



Five speakers had recently returned from travelling to Ukraine, as part of three separate delegations. All spoke movingly about the situation facing Ukrainians and about the need for redoubled political and practical solidarity.



The meeting was particularly important in reaffirming the UK labour movement’s support for Ukraine. Yuliia Yurchenko, speaking on behalf of the Confederation of Free Trade Unions of Ukraine (KVPU) and USC, highlighted the importance of the statement released ten days earlier by ten UK trade unions representing four million workers, along with the TUC, and read out extracts to applause. The strength and breadth of UK labour movement support for Ukraine and its workers was also underlined by the presence of Andrea Egan, a high-profile left-winger newly elected to lead the UK’s largest union.



Andrea told the rally:



“UNISON continues to stand in full solidarity with our sibling trade unions and workers in Ukraine, as we did when Putin launched his illegal invasion four years ago. We are appalled by the continued devastating attacks on civilians and the public services they so desperately need to survive.



“And it is of course our colleagues in public services who are keeping Ukraine going – the health workers caring for those who have been attacked; those working in energy and water who respond when critical infrastructure is deliberately attacked; my fellow social workers who are supporting those whose lives have been devastated by war.



“The response of the Ukrainian trade union movement has been extraordinary, as they turn to supporting vulnerable members with essential supplies, including many with disabilities, trying to survive a bitter winter without heating or electricity. They also continue to fight to defend workers’ rights and pay against attacks from the government and employers.



“I’m proud of the role that my union and particularly our branches and members have played and continue to play in supporting our trade union colleagues in Ukraine… Under my leadership that solidarity with Ukrainian unions and workers will continue and grow. We will continue working to provide practical and political support as our colleagues continue to defend their country, their democracy and rights and their public services against an illegal invasion.”



As well as solidarity with Ukraine’s broader struggle, several speakers focused specifically on struggles by Ukraine’s workers, both to defend their country against invasion and occupation and to defend their rights against the deeply neoliberal Ukrainian government. There is no doubt that the Russian invaders pose the most immediate and violent threat. Mariia Pastukh of the London-based Ukraine Solidarity Collective Vsesvit spoke about the campaign to free workers from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, kidnapped and held hostage by the occupiers. The meeting ended with a solidarity photo demanding the release of the Zaporizhzhia workers.



Even before Trump and Netanyahu’s criminal assault on Iran boosted Russia financially and politically, Ukraine was fighting a bitter battle for survival. The UK solidarity movement needs to expand the scope of its activity, not just celebrate past achievements. Nonetheless, those achievements should be noticed – particularly in the labour movement, where they are the result of sustained political argument and practical organising.



Working with Eastern European community organisations, Ukraine Solidarity Campaign is organising an Eastern European bloc on 28 March, Together Alliance national demonstration against the far right (see Ukraine Solidarity Campaign). This will be another important opportunity to highlight the urgency of solidarity with Ukraine, and its connection to broader democratic and progressive struggles. Join us if you can.