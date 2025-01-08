Passion and professionalism for socialist Labour

Peter Gledstone Kenyon

1946–2024

Long-time Chartist EB member and democratic socialist Labour activist, Peter Kenyon, died just before Christmas after a long period with cancer. Born in Liverpool, the son of Frank and Doreen and older brother of Judith, Peter’s world was shaken at the age of seven when his father died of cancer. He was sent away, aged eight, as a foundation pupil, to the Royal Wolverhampton School.

He worked briefly as a site civil engineer for McApline while he re-took his A -levels – working on a power station (and later on the installation of the Orangutan cages at London Zoo!) He revealed that the building trade taught him basic class politics better than any college. But he took advice and secured a place at Hull University for a BSc in Economics and Politics, which he followed with an MA in Development Economics at Leeds. At Hull he met Patricia and they were married in 1970.

He took up an appointment as an information and research officer at The Voluntary Committee on Overseas Aid and Development, in London, focussing on the relationship between the European Union and UK’s membership and its impact on developing economies. He advised Judith Hart, then Shadow Minister for Overseas Development.

His knowledge of economics was a springboard to his journalistic career in Brussels where he worked for the Sunday Times, Irish Times, BBC World and Domestic services. He covered the heady times of Britain joining the European Economic Community and his work focussed on economic affairs before moving to London on 1977 where he joined Reuters and held a range of posts including Westminster Lobby Correspondent (with an office in the Palace of Westminster) and then working in Paris as Equities Editor, Europe.

Peter was also a social entrepreneur, trade unionist and political organiser and worked across the private, public and voluntary sectors. From the development of an idea, to researching the smallest of details for documents, he pursued his work with cheerfulness, passion and the discipline of journalism.

He chaired the Finsbury Park Action Group, founded the Finsbury Park Community Trust, hosting a visit from then Prince Charles and Business in the Community. Perhaps his proudest achievement was successfully chairing the Save the Reservoirs campaign – saving the West Reservoir in Hackney from being built over by Thames Water. Peter’s legacy is now called the Woodbury Wetlands – a nature reserve of 11 hectares opened in 2016 by David Attenborough and free to all.

He served as a Hackney councillor and then Chief Whip, chaired the Newham Community Health Services Trust and showed his dedication and leadership to promote East London healthcare. He was then elected as a member of the Labour National Executive Committee and was Clerk to the LabOUR commission. He was focussed in his later years on supporting Labour establish itself in the Corporation of London – his reassuring tone at every ward meeting. The five Labour Councillors elected were dubbed by Ed Miliband as “the Kenyon Five”.

He had many interests; his wife, his mother, his four children and nine grandchildren enjoyed his gentle good humour, shared his curiosity for the natural world, and got to enjoy his 40th birthday planting trees at the West Reservoir.

In the wake of Tony Blair’s invasion of Iraq Peter became chair of Save the Labour Party. Through this campaign to strengthen the left in Labour he became involved with the democratic socialist magazine Chartist, first as a writer and then as a member of the Editorial Board. He soon became treasurer of the magazine and co-production editor working on every issue of the bi-monthly for over ten years. He later became managing editor until his declining health called time. Through a twenty year period he wrote perceptive and critical articles on Labour politics and was a prolific book reviewer. His passionate Europeanism and commitment to democratic reform were frequent themes of his writing. He was a late but enthusiastic convert to the campaign for electoral reform, co-editing a special supplement. Along with Chartist EB he welcomed Jeremy Corbyn’s leadership of the Labour Party working tirelessly to secure a Labour government under his leadership. “Peter brought a measured professionalism, a wealth of experience, a wry humour and wise counsel during his time with Chartist, which continued until his death. He was held in high regard and respect by all involved with the magazine”, said editor Mike Davis.

He travelled widely – with his own work and faithful company to his wife’s working trips – always meeting local journalists and making new opportunities. He loved music and played with the Angel Orchestra and Strings in Greece (viola and double bass), and painting colourful landscapes In recent years, he loved to garden in his Dorset home, encouraging the children to garden, or cycle to the beach, or go dinghy sailing in Poole Harbour.

His white hair leant an avuncular presence with so many family, friends and colleagues. For someone whose own fathering was cut off so early, his nurturing and passionate care, his positivity, his deep faith, and belief in our common humanity, live on in us as his best paternal legacy.

He died peacefully at home, as he wished with his wife and children around him.