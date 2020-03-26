Editorial

Johnson learning from Trump playbook

Editorial Chartist -
Already Johnson’s Tories are reneging on commitments made in the EU Withdrawal Agreement to adhere to worker and consumer rights and environmental standards.
Coronavirus

A radical programme to get us through the crisis

Don Flynn -
The UK, in common with the rest of Europe, has swung sharply in the direction of state capitalism. Don Flynn argues that Labour has to push hard to ensure that full employment, a cooperative model for business and a strong voice for workers and communities becomes the direction of travel
Test, trace, isolate, treat and build solidarity

Mike Davis -
Mike Davis finds the government playing catch-up with its pronouncements in the face of a devastating virus
Could corona kill off global capitalism?

Bryn Jones -
Bryn Jones sees parallels between the film Parasite and the destructive subversion of globalisation by Covid-19
Features

Johnson gets tougher on child refugees

Alice Arkwright -
Alice Arkwright says the new ‘compliant environment’ treats asylum seekers with abuse and rejection
For a democratic revolution

Features Clive Lewis -
Clive Lewis did not make the cut for the leadership election but he set out a bold plan for people to take real control and transform society and the party

Beyond the fragments

Features Don Flynn -
As has happened before, the working class has fallen into a state of division and fragmentation. Don Flynn argues a socialist narrative centring on the crisis-ridden nature of capitalism will be needed to rebuild working class identity

A better yesterday?

Features Gerry Hassan -
Gerry Hassan says Scottish Labour has to execute a dramatic forward-looking change if it is to reverse decades of decline

Debate

Tories in budget U-turn

debate Dennis Leech -
Dennis Leech sees the partial ditching of austerity as the sign of a new type of Tory government and an indication Labour needs to change tack
The challenges of leadership

debate Duncan Bowie -
Successful candidates for Labour leader and deputy have huge tasks to overcome. Rebuilding electoral support and overcoming party divisions are two central challenges among others set out by Duncan Bowie as a guide to selection.
Retrospect and prospects

debate Duncan Bowie -
In anger as well as sadness Duncan Bowie reflects on failure and lost opportunities
Youth View

Sexism at work still rife

FeaturesAlice Arkwright -
Alice Arkwright on a new report exposing widespread sexual harassment in the workplace It will be two years in...

Greenwatch

Nuclear fantasy

GreenwatchDave Toke -
Dave Toke says Government plans for a programme of small nuclear power stations is a costly non-starter

Westminster View

Keep the European flag flying

View from StrasbourgJulie Ward -
Julie Ward on taking internationalism to the streets

Points & Crossings

Grim up North

Points & CrossingsPaul Salveson -
Paul Salveson on the challenges of rebuilding the red wall

Reviews

Film

The struggle to overthrow patriarchy is ongoing

Patrick Mulcahy -
Patrick Mulcahy on the birth of modern Women’s Lib
The Audacity of Hope

Patrick Mulcahy -
Patrick Mulcahy on a tense portrait of rich and poor in South Korea
Departure Scrounge

Patrick Mulcahy -
Patrick Mulcahy on Tarantino’s 60s Hollywood pastiche
Brexit

Surrender – Phase 1 complete

Peter Kenyon -
Peter Kenyon reviews the consequences of Britain’s withdrawal from the EU
Brexit

Brexit after Johnson’s victory

Glyn Ford -
Glyn Ford says Johnson will be torn between machismo and pragmatism over Brexit
