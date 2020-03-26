The UK, in common with the rest of Europe, has swung sharply in the direction of state capitalism. Don Flynn argues that Labour has to push hard to ensure that full employment, a cooperative model for business and a strong voice for workers and communities becomes the direction of travel
As has happened before, the working class has fallen into a state of division and fragmentation. Don Flynn argues a socialist narrative centring on the crisis-ridden nature of capitalism will be needed to rebuild working class identity
Successful candidates for Labour leader and deputy have huge tasks to overcome. Rebuilding electoral support and overcoming party divisions are two central challenges among others set out by Duncan Bowie as a guide to selection.