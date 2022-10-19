Ukraine

Support Ukraine’s people!

This is a 1939 moment, says Pete Duncan, in surveying Ukraine’s continuing agony as Putin’s war crimes mount

Playing liar’s poker with Ukraine

Glyn Ford on dangerous echoes of Korea and proxy war

The economic impact of the Russian invasion on Ukraine

Added to a large debt, large-scale migration, a deep recession and severe damage to industrial capacity will hit Ukraine hard, says David Dalton

Trade unionists show solidarity with Ukraine

Julie Ward reports on trade union mobilisation against Putin’s war

What would Orwell say?

Socialists must be unequivocal in their defence of democracy against authoritarianism, says Bryn Jones, who looks at parallels between the Spanish Civil War and Putin’s war on Ukraine

Defending democratic states

Don Flynn argues solidarity with the Ukrainian resistance is essential but we should recognise the problem with NATO and the Armageddon strategy

Stop Putin’s war

Chartist spoke to Peter Duncan about the war on Ukraine and the possible scenarios for an ending

Russian forces put Ukrainian local democracy under the hammer

Responding to the evidence of abduction and murder of Ukrainian mayors and local democracy activists, a group of UK mayors and councillors have issued an appeal for solidarity. Don Flynn reports

Solidarity now with Ukrainian resistance

Youth activist Hunter Christopher reports on the urgent need for solidarity and the campaign to end Tory visa requirements for refugees

End the occupation – solidarity with Ukrainians: Ukraine’s fight against the revival of Russian imperialism demands solidarity on the left

Julie Ward reports from Kyiv on the Social Movement and efforts to organise popular resistance to the Russian aggression

Tax dodging, UK and Ukraine style

Alexander Antonyuk exposes the UK-Ukraine tax rip-off and calls for coordinated action

A servant of which people?

A comedy actor will be the next president of Ukraine, but he will have trouble following through on his anti-corruption promises, reports David Dalton In...
