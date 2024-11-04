Rescue Appeal

Sacha Ismail says UK trade unionists support Ukraine rescue workers

Since April UK trade unionists have collected aid worth many thousands of pounds for rescue workers in Ukraine. Several of the wartime aid appeals organised by Ukraine Solidarity Campaign (www.ukrainesolidaritycampaign.org) have collected funds or equipment for units of the Ukrainian army, at the request of trade unionists serving there. Our latest appeal supports a group of civilian workers whose role is no less vital in the protection of life during Russia’s invasion.



Fundraising for Ukraine’s 10th Rescue Squad, based in Donetsk region, near the frontline, was launched in response to an appeal from their union, NGPU, and the Confederation of Free Trade Unions of Ukraine (KVPU). NGPU is a mineworkers’ union, and the squad is connected to the mining industry. Since the full-scale invasion they do more general rescue and firefighting work too.

They are doing life-saving work in incredibly difficult conditions, with few resources and shockingly little in the way of equipment and PPE. Modest as it is measured against what is needed, this appeal will make a real difference.



Nataliya Levytska, deputy chairperson of NGPU, has sent a message to UK trade unionists asking for support: “You can help protect workers’ rights and provide humanitarian aid. You can support Ukraine and support the workers of Donetsk region, who need help. Solidarity among workers is the foundation that keeps us going; being united in solidarity is our power, giving us a chance to survive and win.”



At time of writing we’ve raised over £17,500, plus direct donations of PPE, equipment and two vehicles worth thousands more. We’re seeking to reach £22,000 by the time a USC delegation takes aid to Ukraine in mid-November.



There are a range of ways you can help. Funds we’ve raised so far come from various sources – Crowdfunders, collections in meetings, workplaces and donations from unions and union branches. The Fire Brigades Union (FBU) has donated £1,000 and train drivers’ union ASLEF £2,500, alongside hundreds of smaller donations from union branches and individuals.



You can find more about the Rescue Squad, including the equipment they need, and donate by clicking this link . Please circulate, and if you can raise the appeal in your union branch, Labour Party or other organisation. If you can help with direct donations of equipment, or any other aspect of the appeal, get in touch: info@ukrainesolidaritycampaign.org