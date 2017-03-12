Trump targets US workers and immigrants
March 12, 2017
As global capitalism recedes Don Flynn finds immigrants are left exposed and vulnerable
A report from the Rust-Belt
March 12, 2017
From Ohio, Chris Athanasiadis reports on Trump’s Faux Revolution
Spectre of the far right in Europe
January 24, 2017
Claude Moraes surveys the far right threat in Europe post-Brexit and Trump
Build, build, build
January 23, 2017
Peter Kenyon assesses a spirited effort to resurrect public sector home building through a review of fellow Chartist Duncan Bowie’s new book
Crisis – what crisis?
January 18, 2017
Jacky Davis calls out Tory PM Theresa May, busying herself with Brexit, for the latest NHS crisis
‘New-anti-semitism’ – an opportunity for Palestinian advocacy?
January 12, 2017
Salma Karmi-Ayyoub argues that the current debate has opened up space to restate the case for a secular single state solution