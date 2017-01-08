Tories renege on workers’ voice

Tories renege on workers’ voice

January 8, 2017
by

Teresa May promised workers on company boards in her acceptance speech. The back-track wasn’t long in coming

Read Article →
Greenwatch on Trump

Greenwatch on Trump

January 5, 2017
by

Dave Toke on a climate change denier

Read Article →
Going Vertical on rail

Going Vertical on rail

January 2, 2017
by

Paul Salveson’s Points and Crossings in 284  

Read Article →
Gunning for tax avoiders

Gunning for tax avoiders

December 4, 2016
by

As the United Nations agrees to convene a global conference on ending tax havens and tax avoidance Labour published the first stage of its review…

Read Article →
Upstream or down?

Upstream or down?

November 30, 2016
by

James Thompson asks, does Labour need Tony Blair or is he a salmon out to sea?

Read Article →
A post-Brexit paradox

A post-Brexit paradox

November 30, 2016
by

Don Flynn says Britain needs more incomers

Read Article →