Spectre of the far right in Europe
January 24, 2017
Claude Moraes surveys the far right threat in Europe post-Brexit and Trump
Build, build, build
January 23, 2017
Peter Kenyon assesses a spirited effort to resurrect public sector home building through a review of fellow Chartist Duncan Bowie’s new book
Crisis – what crisis?
January 18, 2017
Jacky Davis calls out Tory PM Theresa May, busying herself with Brexit, for the latest NHS crisis
‘New-anti-semitism’ – an opportunity for Palestinian advocacy?
January 12, 2017
Salma Karmi-Ayyoub argues that the current debate has opened up space to restate the case for a secular single state solution
Tories renege on workers’ voice
January 8, 2017
Teresa May promised workers on company boards in her acceptance speech. The back-track wasn’t long in coming
Greenwatch on Trump
January 5, 2017
Dave Toke on a climate change denier