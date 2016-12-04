Gunning for tax avoiders

December 4, 2016
by

As the United Nations agrees to convene a global conference on ending tax havens and tax avoidance Labour published the first stage of its review…

Upstream or down?

November 30, 2016
James Thompson asks, does Labour need Tony Blair or is he a salmon out to sea?

A post-Brexit paradox

November 30, 2016
Don Flynn says Britain needs more incomers

Snap election?

November 23, 2016
With a snap election in prospect, Peter Kenyon suggests a way forward for Labour

Trump, white nativism and economic populism: a new (r)age for western politics

November 11, 2016
Trump’s victory smashed Obama’s blue wall. It demands the American and European left learn uncomfortable lessons 

Issue #283 out NOW!

Issue #283 out NOW!

November 1, 2016
