Spectre of the far right in Europe

January 24, 2017


Claude Moraes surveys the far right threat in Europe post-Brexit and Trump

Build, build, build

January 23, 2017


Peter Kenyon assesses a spirited effort to resurrect public sector home building through a review of fellow Chartist Duncan Bowie’s new book

Crisis - what crisis?

January 18, 2017


Jacky Davis calls out Tory PM Theresa May, busying herself with Brexit, for the latest NHS crisis

‘New-anti-semitism' - an opportunity for Palestinian advocacy?

January 12, 2017
by


Salma Karmi-Ayyoub argues that the current debate has opened up space to restate the case for a secular single state solution  

Tories renege on workers’ voice

January 8, 2017


Teresa May promised workers on company boards in her acceptance speech. The back-track wasn’t long in coming

Greenwatch on Trump

January 5, 2017


Dave Toke on a climate change denier

