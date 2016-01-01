The magazine

Full e-copies of CHARTIST are available here. If subscribers would like to gain access to an electronic copies not listed here then please email us at webeditor@chartist.org.uk
CHARTIST 283 – November/December 2016
In 283 Chartist whacks Brexit, May and anti-migrant politics.
CHARTIST 282 – September/October 2016
In Chartist 282 Labour’s uncivil war is addressed in a number of articles in time for Labour conference. Brexit also features prominently as does articles by Prem Sikka, Frank Lee and our usual regulars.
CHARTIST 281 – July/August 2016
In Chartist 281 we sift through the ruins of Brexit and a swathe of other issues including tax by Prem Sikka, Housing by Robin Hambleton and Frank Lee of political propaganda.
CHARTIST 280 -May/June 2016
CHARTIST 279 -March/April 2016
This month we Chartist has articles on the Bernie-fication of American politics, Brexit, the junior doctors strike plus two MP’s pen some good un’s for us.
CHARTIST 278 – January/February 2016
Articles on Syria by Nia Griffiths MP, Westminster by Clive lewis MP, local government by Alice Perry, Tax and Austerity by Prem Sikka, extremism by Tehmina Kazi plus all our usual regulars.
CHARTIST 277 – November /December 2015
Articles on migration by Don Flynn, Greece by Marina Prentoulis, the EU by Jude Kirton-Darling MEP, Wendy Pettifer on legal aid and our usual fill of Reviews, Points and Crossings and Greenwatch.
CHARTIST 276 – September/October 2015
Articles on TTIP, the refugee crisis, Greece and Corbynisation of the Labour party and Dave Prentis of Unison on the Tories unbridled attack on workers’ human rights. Full PDF version available in a few weeks.
CHARTIST 275 – July/August 2015
Articles from Cat Smith, John Palmer, Rachel Robinson and Peter Hain.
CHARTIST 274 – May/June 2015
Articles from Ann Pettifor, Prem Sikka, Peter Kenyon, Marina Prentoulis and Frances O’Grady of the TUC.
CHARTIST 273 – March/April 2015
Articles from Peter Kenyon, Cat Smith, Patricia d’Ardenne, Marina Prentoulis and Don Flynn.
CHARTIST 272 – January/February 2015
Articles from Ann Pettifor, Claude Moraes MEP, Patricia d’Ardenne, Prem Sikka and Sue Goss.
CHARTIST 271 – November/ December 2014
The new issue of Chartist has been released with articles on Palestine by Richard Burden MP, The middle east by Tehmina Kazi and Sheila Osmanovic and Peter Kenyon on one of Labour’s Eds weighing Labour down
CHARTIST 270 – September/ October 2014
Prem Sikka on unitary taxation, Gerry Hassan, Maria Fyfe on Scotland, Peter Kenyon on Labour, Paul Nowak on workers’ need for a pay rise, and Lucy Anderson MEP on our European home.
CHARTIST 269 – July/August 2014
Frank Lee and Sheila Osmanovic on Ukraine, Don Flynn on immigration, Dot Lewis on South Africa, Patrick Gray on the Co-op Bank and Co-ops and David Lister on Birmingham school.
CHARTIST 268 – May/June 2014
John Palmer on the EU, Paul Teasdale on Scottish independence, Prem Sikka on Banking and banksters, Frank Lee on Ukraine and Lib Peck on Co-operative councils.
CHARTIST 267 – March/April 2014
Katy Clark MP on Labour, Dot Lewis, Steve Freeman, Don Flynn on immigration, Julia Wickham on Syria.
CHARTIST 266 – January/February 2014
Éric Toussaint, Janet Williamson of the TUC, Michael Meacher MP and much more.
CHARTIST 265 – November/December 2013
Cat Smith, Keith Ewing, Christine Blower, Sasha Simic and Gaye Johnston.
CHARTIST 264 – September/October 2013
Andy Morton, Greg Barnes, Philip Whyman and Mark Baimbridge and Franziska Brantner MEP.