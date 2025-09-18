Chartist backs Mainstream

Chartist was an initial sponsor and is pleased to stand alongside prominent Labour representatives and activists as a founding member of the new ‘Mainstream’ network. Many Labour members are deeply disappointed by the direction of travel chosen by the current leadership, which has sadly done so much to alienate grassroots members, whether it be on foreign policy, asylum seekers, rowing back on environmental pledges, public ownership, anti-protest legislation and democratic rights, welfare cuts and more.

After 14 years of Tory chaos and austerity, the country needed true Labour values of social and economic justice to be at the heart of government. Mainstream is about bringing together those unashamed progressive voices within the party and demanding a change of direction. We need to stop running scared of Reform and offer a real alternative rather than aping divisive anti-migrant rhetoric.

Labour’s profoundly conservative approach to the economy, betting everything on private investment returning to boost GDP growth, is not a road for effective progressive change to overcome the poverty and inequality in our society. A transfer of wealth and power must be at the heart of our approach.

As well as bold transformative policies, we also need to change how we elect our future governments. We need an overhaul of our outdated constitutional system. This includes ending the top-down control of the Labour Party itself and adopting more inclusive and less disciplinarian approaches to alternative views. Labour’s strength lies in its ‘broad church’ traditions.

Chartist editor Mike Davis, Managing editor Don Flynn and current members, including Julie Ward, ex NW England MEP, plus regular contributor Glyn Ford, also an ex MEP, past leader of Labour in Europe, all agreed the initial Mainstream declaration.

We look forward to working closely with participant organisation Compass, Open Labour and others in building a strong movement to get Labour on course for real democratic socialist change.

https://www.mainstreamlabour.org