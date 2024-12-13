Climate emergency

Cat Smith says Labour must work closely with Europe and at speed to meet climate goals

At the end of July, the IPCC (Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change) painted a bleak picture of the future. Its scientists predicted that even if all current climate policies were implemented fully, global temperatures would rise by 3.2 degrees by the end of the century. This is tragic for our planet and for millions of people around the world, many of whom are already facing the impacts of natural disasters exacerbated by climate change.

The prognosis is dire. However, climate experts believe that if governments around the world meet their current climate targets, it may be possible to keep global warming below 2 degrees, averting the worst possible outcomes of climate change.

The UK has enshrined climate commitments in law, which include the UNFCC (United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change), Paris Agreement and a legally binding commitment to reach net zero by 2050. While the UK has made some progress, we are not set to meet our goals. Indeed, in May 2024, the High Court ordered the UK government to redraft their climate policies as they would have resulted in the UK missing our legal obligations. This is frustrating but unsurprising given the erratic climate policies of successive Conservative governments, epitomised by Rishi Sunak’s government granting new oil and gas licenses in the North Sea.

In the short weeks that the Labour government has been in power, it has already taken significant strides in pro-climate policy. From removing barriers to new wind and solar energy, to establishing Great British Energy. These actions are an early indication of the intent of the Labour government. This government is serious about climate change and will put its money and policy where its mouth is, in delivering on climate and energy security.

While we need resolute commitment, and creative and effective policy in the UK, we cannot solve climate change alone. For global challenges, we need global solutions.

In an increasingly unstable geo-political environment, with a rapidly warming climate, our government must seek to work collaboratively with other countries on global issues. Not least our closest neighbours, our European counterparts, with whom we share so many values, and climate goals.

Unfortunately, since Brexit successive Conservative Prime Ministers have actively antagonised our European allies. This has left the UK’s relationship with our closest political and geographical neighbours and largest trading partner in tatters. However, for our new government, a re-setting of the relationship is possible. Encouragingly, signs indicate that the EU would welcome a renewed relationship. Rebuilding this new relationship will need to be accompanied by rebuilding trust in the UK’s commitment to climate which was undermined by the granting of new oil and gas licences by the last Conservative government.

There are clear avenues for collaboration with Europe. The UK and EU have ratified the Paris Agreement and UNFCC and have separately committed to achieving net zero by 2050. The war in Ukraine has shown that the UK and EU can work together, and that our fortunes and energy prices are intertwined. There is scope for partnership on creating green energy markets as a way of creating sustainable energy and energy security for the EU and UK. This should be a particular priority for the government as it establishes Great British Energy.

Labour has promised not to rejoin the EU or single market, and the democratic will of the people must be respected. However, in recent years we have seen UK trade with Europe face costly delays and trade barriers, represented by the lines of lorries at Calais. Closer alignment on environmental standards in trade would reduce regulatory bureaucracy and lead to greater certainty for businesses and investors. This in turn would lead to growing trade and would improve UK environmental standards, particularly around forest risk commodities and raw materials.

Closer collaboration on shared goals is both possible and an imperative if we are going to keep global warming below 2 degrees. The new government has a choice to make; does the UK go its own way or does it reach across the Channel to work on our shared climate, energy and security challenges collaboratively? I will be working in Parliament to influence our government to do more to protect our planet, our home and to work constructively with our European allies to do so.