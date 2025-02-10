Fees hike won’t solve problem

Labour’s proposal to raise tuition fees is a betrayal of students and a sign of a deeper University funding crisis says Caitlin Barr

Labour’s recent proposal to raise tuition fees once again, having at one point pledged to abolish them completely, is disappointing and misguided. The policy reversal is not only a significant blow to students but also does very little to address the escalating crisis within the UK’s higher education sector. As universities face severe financial strain, a tuition fee hike will exacerbate the challenges that students, particularly those from disadvantaged backgrounds, already face in their pursuit of a degree.

In the early 2000s, Labour was instrumental in introducing tuition fees for the first time. The controversial move, which prompted Ken Livingstone to accuse ministers of “whipping away a ladder of opportunity which they themselves had climbed”, was meant to balance the cost of higher education, with students asked to pay towards their degrees, albeit with a cap on the amounts. It was a significant shift, and many students rallied against it by protesting as part of the march against fees in November 2000. Despite the opposition, there was still a general understanding that the change was necessary to adequately resource higher education, and that fees would have to be a part of the solution.

However, the situation has undoubtedly changed since Blair’s era, and Starmer is likely to find his decision hard to defend. The student protests of 2010 against the Conservative-led government’s decision to triple tuition fees from £3,000 to £9,000 per year exposed deep dissatisfaction with rising costs. These protests were an attempt to safeguard future generations of students from crippling debt – but with fees projected to rise to as much as £10,500 by 2029 if increases continue to be linked to inflation, it’s clear that their words fell on deaf ears.

Labour’s proposed tuition fee increase feels like a betrayal to those who believed in the party’s pledge to make higher education more accessible. The very notion of raising tuition fees again undermines any claim to affordable education and risks deepening the financial divide that already exists between students from wealthy and working-class backgrounds.

For students already struggling with the costs of university life, a tuition fee increase would only serve to compound the problem. The financial burden of higher education has increased significantly over the past decade, with students borrowing more money than ever before to cover the costs of their studies. According to recent data, the average student debt upon graduation now exceeds £45,000, a sum that most young people will be paying off for decades to come. The prospect of entering the workforce with tens of thousands of pounds in debt is terrifying, especially when considering the limited earning potential many graduates face in the current economic climate.

The reality is that a generation of students is being set up for financial failure with the proposed fee increase exacerbating this.

Beyond the impact on students, the proposal to raise tuition fees is indicative of a much deeper problem: the university funding crisis. Over the past decade, universities in the UK have experienced severe financial pressure due to government funding cuts, changing student demographics, and increased operating costs.

In recent years, universities have been forced to rely more heavily on tuition fees to stay afloat, but this model is increasingly unsustainable. Universities are now facing a shortfall that is putting their very existence at risk.

Some universities, particularly those outside the elite Russell Group, have been particularly hard-hit. Many smaller institutions are struggling to meet their financial obligations, and the pandemic only exacerbated the situation. The need for reform is clear. While Labour’s plan to increase tuition fees may provide a temporary financial boost to universities, it fails to address the root causes of the funding crisis. The focus should not be on raising costs for students but rather on finding sustainable solutions for funding higher education without burdening future generations with unmanageable debt.

The UK’s higher education sector requires a comprehensive rethink. The current model, which relies heavily on tuition fees, has created a system in which access to education is increasingly determined by financial means. A solution to the funding crisis must focus on rebalancing funding sources, with a greater emphasis on public investment in universities. This would ensure that higher education remains accessible to all, regardless of socio-economic background.

Labour’s proposal to raise tuition fees is a short-sighted and misguided policy that risks further entrenching inequality in higher education. Rather than raising fees, Labour should focus on creating a fairer and more sustainable funding system that ensures higher education remains accessible to all. If the party is serious about its commitment to social justice and equal opportunity, it must find solutions that prioritise the needs of students, not their debt.

As the university funding crisis deepens, it is crucial that policymakers listen to the voices of students and university staff to find a solution that ensures a sustainable and equitable future for higher education in the UK and doesn’t punish already financially precarious young people.