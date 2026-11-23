Trump’s diesel deal with Putin and dropping energy sanctions are nothing new says Rebekah Morton

It’s no surprise to anyone paying attention: Trump has undermined his sanctions and his, albeit clearly self-serving, attachment to peace yet again by making a deal with Putin to release 300,000 tonnes of diesel.

Zelensky has said this is a “gift to Putin” and “an investment in a war that must be ended”. Trump has blamed the high diesel costs on the Ukrainian attacks on Russian energy infrastructure. Apparently, it doesn’t have anything to do with the war he started in Iran or the Strait of Hormuz or any of the things that are his fault. Of course not; there are midterms coming up; nothing has ever been his fault.

Trump might be the latest and most ludicrous example but this is hardly new. Fossil fuels and conflict have been hand in hand ever since we found the cursed things.

Razom, a Ukrainian organisation, sums it up: “From the European battlefields of the First World War, to the current Russian invasion of Ukraine, and its aggressive attempts to subject Ukraine’s population to brutal Russian occupation, fossil fuel profits are the core source of funding for ongoing massacres.”

And it does feel cursed, like the “One Ring” from Tolkien’s LOTR. An addictive object or substance that whispers offers of wealth, power and influence in your ear but costs you everything that matters in the process. An evil that drags humans into endlessly painful, pointless wars. And it will cost us everything. As stated in a UN report, “Floods, storms, drought and extreme heat are among the weather conditions driving conflict and displacement, alongside slow-onset disasters such as desertification, rising sea levels and ecosystem destruction, which are threatening food and water security.”

This will end our way of life. Forget that – this will kill millions. And we know it; we have known it for some time.

But the fossil fuel industry grins when conflict arises; it grins and reaches back into the archives for its folder of tried and tested plans for making the best of humanity’s worst moments. Greenpeace’s Dimitris Ibrahim and Mehdi Leman sum this up nicely in four easy steps:

First, fossil fuel companies and their supporters amplify fear and scarcity. Second, the industry declares itself indispensable, the solution not the cause. Third, they normalise price shocks and externalise blame. Finally, they demand expansion.

‘The profits [since the US-Israeli war in Iran] are extreme, but not new. Oil companies have been trying, largely successfully, to keep things as they are. To keep themselves comfortably rich and powerful as the rest of the world burns.

So, what can we do?

Individually? Not a whole lot, actually. The idea that all the responsibility for changing our situation rests with the individual is a part of this ruse. As George Monbiot points out in a recent Guardian article, “When the state is absent or working against us, households and communities cannot fill the gap.”

Governments are highly susceptible to lobbying, and our government is no exception. That’s why data centres are being planned when we’re being told to conserve water, why the government is consulting on delaying the green energy transition, why new North Sea oil and gas drilling is still on the table. The work towards sustainability we do as individuals is important, but together, we need to be pushing the government to make the right decisions that can make the real changes. They need to stand up to the fossil fuel companies that currently have a suffocating hold over all of us.

This starts with phasing out fossil fuels. “You cannot blockade the sun or sanction the wind, “ Greenpeace states, pointing out that countries that have invested in solar and wind are less exposed to fossil fuel price shocks. On top of this, wind, solar, energy storage and electric vehicles are significantly cheaper than they have been in the past. As Damian Carrington writes, “big oil remains a formidable political force but, on the ground, people are already voting with their feet. Sales of new electric cars in the UK leapt by 59% in April, for example. The pain and anger of today’s energy crisis may yet become a critical turning point in confronting the climate crisis.

Transitioning to green energy won’t be simple or easy; doing the right thing rarely is, but we can get some funding: “Fossil fuel companies should, at the absolute bare minimum, be hit with windfall taxes”, states Ketan Joshi. This money should be used to fund the transition away from fossil fuels and pay reparations to the countries hit hardest by climate change. Because saving the world, as in all good sci-fi films, is going to take the cooperation of all of us, nationalism be damned.

Ketan Joshi puts it simply: “We cannot survive in this system. Hooking humanity on a fuel that becomes more profitable for companies when there is more bloodshed and conflict is a guaranteed recipe for more suffering in every way imaginable.”

Everyone’s worried about young people’s mental health, but if you want to start fixing our mental health problems, fix the future. Give us one worth having. One where the world doesn’t revolve around the very thing destroying it, where the oil companies don’t have the power anymore, where people aren’t dying as collateral damage in pursuit of something that will eventually kill us all.

We need you to give us hope.