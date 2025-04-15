Misreading Russia

Bryn Jones and Julie Ward on Ukraine, Jeffrey Sachs and the benign dismissal of authoritarian expansion

On 19th February the noted US development economist, Jeffrey Sachs gave a talk to a meeting of unaligned MEPs in the European Parliament in Brussels. This speech, allegedly to a “packed house”, attacked what Sachs regards as illusory fears of Russian aggression, and has been variously described as “explosive“, “jaw-dropping” and “masterful”. It has also been taken up enthusiastically by sections of the British left for its denunciation of NATO and US foreign policy. Close inspection of both Sachs and his argument shows it to be indeed passionate, but driven more by personal angst and Russian disinformation than logic or accuracy. Contrary to the impression given in several reports this meeting was not official EU business but rather a sparse collection of unaligned MEPs (whose dubious politics prevent them from doing any meaningful parliamentary work), and the odd sympathetic guest. A video of the event posted by Fidias Panayiotou, an unaligned young Cypriot MEP and former YouTube prankster endorsed by Elon Musk, went viral.

The relevant background here is that Sachs was a prominent member of a group of western economics experts parachuted into Russia in the 1990s to advise on the “shock therapy” to convert Russia’s state-controlled, command economy, overnight, into a Western-style market economy. The ultimate outcome was massive inflation, unemployment and destitution for millions of Russians. A chaos that paved the way for Putin’s authoritarian “solution” and the dominance of business oligarchs.

Sachs implicitly blames the failure of shock therapy policies on the failure of Western bodies to stump up billions of dollars to keep the Russian economy afloat during the transition to the promised land of free market prosperity. Others, such as IMF experts, disagree that such huge donations would have helped achieve these over-ambitious plans. Either Sachs was flawed in his analysis, or very naive about the realities of international political economy. Should he be trusted to pontificate on the war between Russia and Ukraine? He is right to draw attention to the NATO machine for unsettling Putin and providing excuses to invade Ukraine. However, he displays some of the same old naivety with respect to Putin’s strategy and aims.

He downplays Putin’s imperialism, claiming that the man whose politics display a ruthlessness way beyond even the dirty tricks of US presidents, only wants the “Russian” parts of Ukraine and has no wider ambitions. This ignores the pervasive Russian attempts to destabilise governments in other east European and Caucasian states and the fact that his army marched to the outskirts of Kyiv in 2022 with the stated aim of replacing the Ukraine government and a fairly representative democratic political system.

Putin’s assault was therefore justified on the grounds that Ukrainians were not really a nation. Does this sound familiar? Yes, it’s a similar trope to the Israeli claim that Palestine and its people are a bogus construct. Some of Putin’s war crimes in Ukraine resemble the devastation of Gaza. With whole cities, such as Mariupol obliterated and populations, especially children, deported to Russia. Tactical alliances prevent Russia and Israel from actual collaboration, but they are variants on the same militaristic-authoritarian political model. They employ ethnicist rhetoric and practices: dehumanising in the case of Israel and repressive in Ukraine. More importantly, this model, of which Putin and now Trump have become twin driving forces, seeks to subjugate and destroy inconvenient exceptions like Ukraine and Palestine. Unlike crude anti-NATO claims, it is no contradiction to defend the right of both these countries to self-determination. Contra Sachs and others, it is essential to support both their struggles against aggression. If you believe in basic democracy, which thanks to the Trump-Putin axis is threatened even in western Europe, this is imperative.

Julie Ward and Bryn Jones are members of Chartist EB