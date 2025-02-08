Ukraine – unions coalition calls solidarity march on anniversary of Russia’s invasion

A coalition of the TUC, four national unions and ten Ukrainian organisations have called a march through Central London on 22nd February to mark the third anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The march aims to show Ukrainians that we stand with them in their battle against Russian aggression, for as long as it takes for Ukraine to end the occupation.

The march is supported by a host of British and Ukrainian organisations including trade unions GMB, PCS, ASLEF and the NUM, as well as numerous student societies.

For the first time, the Trade Unions Congress has committed its full support for the demonstration alongside the Confederation of Free Trade Unions of Ukraine (KVPU).

A number of progressive young Ukrainians are actively organising for the demonstration led by Vsesvit, Ukraine solidarity collective, the Campaign for Ukraine, KHARPP, the environmental campaign Rozviy. The march will be led by the Hromada London-based Ukrainian folk singing collective.

An urgent call for solidarity

As Ukraine enters its third year of this devastating war, global solidarity is needed more than ever, not least as the new Trump administration seeks to create an unsustainable peace that risks imposing a deal partitioning Ukraine and risking future Russian aggression in the region.

The march provides an opportunity to restate our commitment to Ukraine and to recognise that any sustainable peace must mean the withdrawal of Russian forces from Ukrainian territory, and to call for a surge in military aid to strengthen Ukraine in any negotiations and to be able to sustain their defence if no just deal is achieved.

For more information, info@ukrainesolidaritycampaign.org

Event: March from St Volodymyr statue Holland Park to rally at Russian Embassy.

Date: Saturday 22nd February, assemble 12:00.

The march will be led by the Hromada choir, accompanied by trade union leaders, MPs and celebrity figures.

Key Themes: Russian Troops Out! – Solidarity with Ukraine

The initial sponsors / organisers of the demonstration:

Trade Union Congress( TUC ),

), National trade unions: GMB, ASLEF, NUM, PCS

KVPU – Confederation of Free Trade Unions of Ukraine

Confederation of Free Trade Unions of Ukraine Ukraine Solidarity Campaign – official Labour Movement campaign on Ukraine, affiliates include ASLEF, PCS, UCU, UNISON, NUM ukrainesolidaritycampaign.org