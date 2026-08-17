Ukrainian Union Leaders Speak in London – 27 August Rally – Zaporizhia NPP Rep

Dear Comrades,

I am writing to update you about an important Ukraine Solidarity Campaign rally taking place on Thursday, 27 August at 5:30pm in Central London. We shall announce the venue shortly

We are honoured to host two leading Ukrainian trade unionists:

Khrystyna Levchenko, Head of the Youth Organisation of Atomprofspilka, who served as a union representative at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant and escaped the Russian occupiers.

Ivanna Khrapko, Deputy Chair of the State Employees Union and President of the Youth Council of the Federation of Trade Unions of Ukraine.

This will be a vital opportunity to build support for the imprisoned workers and trade unionists from the Zaporizhzhia plant, and to highlight the conditions facing workers under occupation and ongoing Russian attacks.

Your support and attendance would be greatly appreciated.

In solidarity,

Christopher Ford

https://ukrainesolidaritycampaign.org

UPDATE (17/8/26) :

Free the Zaporizhzhia 15 – Ukrainian Trade Unionists Speak in London.

Please register now via Eventbrite:

FREE THE ZAPORIZHZHIA 15 – Ukrainian trade unionists speak in London Tickets, Thursday, August 27 • 5:45 PM – 7:30 PM | Eventbrite

Please also share the registration link widely—on social media, in union networks, and with colleagues who may wish to attend.

Chair: Chris Kitchen, General Secretary, National Union of Mineworkers

Speakers:

• Khrystyna Levchenko, Head of the Youth Organisation of Atomprofspilka and union representative at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

• Ivanna Khrapko, Deputy Chair of the State Employees Union and President of the Youth Council of the Federation of Trade Unions of Ukraine

Thursday 27 August, 5:45pm

UNISON Central Office (Ground Floor)

130 Euston Road, London, NW1 2AY

Nearest stations: Euston, King’s Cross