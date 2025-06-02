AI – use it or get used by it

Nat Pearce says AI won’t take your job, but someone using it will

The debate around AI and work is often framed in apocalyptic terms: robots taking over, entire careers vanishing overnight. While it’s true that AI will transform industries, the real threat to most people is someone who knows how to use it better than you do.



AI as an amplifier, not a replacement

AI isn’t some evil overlord plotting mass unemployment. It’s a tool that, when used well, can make you faster, smarter, and more efficient. The people who win in this AI-powered world won’t be the ones resisting it but the ones who figure out how to make it work for them.



We need to think of AI as less like a competitor and more like a brilliant assistant. It can help you analyse trends, automate dull admin tasks, and give you more time to focus on high-value, strategic, creative work. Whether it’s ChatGPT writing first drafts, Midjourney generating design ideas, or data analysis tools surfacing insights, AI can enhance your work rather than erase it.



The danger isn’t AI itself but failing to adapt to it. Just like the people who resisted the Internet or dismissed digital tools were left behind, those who refuse to engage with AI now will find themselves playing catch-up later.



Keir Starmer’s AI push: A step forward or just talk?

The Labour leader has made clear that AI will be a major part of the UK’s future economic strategy. His proposals focus on embracing AI innovation while ensuring safeguards against job displacement and ethical concerns. On paper, this sounds like the right balance – promoting investment in AI development while protecting workers from its more disruptive effects.



However, government policy often lags behind technology. While governments debate regulation, companies are already integrating AI into workflows. Starmer’s challenge isn’t just about regulating AI – it’s making sure people know how to use AI effectively. If AI is going to fuel economic growth, it needs to be accessible to everyone, not just the people who already have an advantage. That means prioritising training, reskilling, and weaving AI literacy into schools and workplaces, not just throwing money at AI development and hoping for the best.



The warnings: Ethical and environmental concerns

This isn’t to say we should adopt AI blindly. There are serious concerns – bias baked into AI models, the growing influence of big tech, and the ethics of automation. But there’s another issue that isn’t talked about enough: AI’s environmental impact.



AI models need a mind-blowing amount of electricity and water to run. Training and running these models contribute significantly to carbon emissions at a time when we’re supposed to be tackling climate change, and this is only set to increase. A single AI query might not seem like much, but at scale, the environmental footprint becomes huge. If AI is going to be a permanent part of our future, making it sustainable should be a priority, not an afterthought.



The takeaway: AI is here. Use it or lose out.

Ignoring AI simply isn’t an option, but we also can’t afford to use it uncritically. The future of work won’t be human versus machine – it will be about those who know how to use AI effectively and those who don’t. Starmer’s AI-friendly stance is a good start, but without serious investment in upskilling and sustainability, we risk creating bigger inequalities and more environmental damage in the process. Ultimately, AI won’t take your job. But if you don’t start using it, someone else will – and they might just take yours.