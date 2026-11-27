Dave Levy reflects on 10 years since the Brexit referendum

Brexit reduced UK GDP (Gross Domestic Product) per capita by an estimated 6% to 8% by 2025, according to studies by the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER) and the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research (SIEPR). The Stanford study estimates that investment was reduced by between 12% and 18%, employment by 3% to 4% and productivity by 3% to 4%.

What did the Brexiteers get wrong? The most famous image is of the Red Bus, with the slogan, “We send the EU £350 million a week, let’s fund our NHS instead”, which was one of the more carefully crafted lies. There has been no benefit to Brexit, not from the cost of EU membership, the economy, export frictions or energy prices. The changing world has required a need to rearm and survive Trump’s trade and kinetic wars. On top of this, Brexit created a need for paper-thin new trade deals, critically failing to get the USA on board, the NI protocol to preserve the Common Travel Area, and now even threats to the unity of the UK.

Polls show that the British population agree that it’s been a failure and that we should rejoin, and there is a majority for rejoining in all but four constituencies in the UK.

Changing up

The message of Andy Burnham’s speech to party conference reopens the debate within the Labour Party and the country. He declares that:

“We will not give Britain the clear path we need into the rest of the century until we decide on a long-term relationship with what is still our largest market. I cannot say to you truthfully that where we are is good enough.

Brexit has done more harm than good. We need to restore a higher level of growth and prosperity for Britain.

So, I will take the opportunity around the summit to lay out to you, to lay out to the country, what I believe the different options are for Britain’s long-term relationship with our European partners.”

He later clarifies that he sees the options as the (failed) status quo, joining the customs union and/or the single market, or rejoining the European Union. The customs union brings little benefit, and belonging to the single market without political rights is not sustainable for either party for a state and economy the size of the UK. Full membership would also give the UK better access to Horizon Europe (the R&D programme), together with access to the Cohesion Fund and the Green New Deal programmes, the digital services single market, the EU’s AI Act, and access to the defence bond schemes.

Have they changed

A persistent argument over the last six years has suggested that the EU has changed too much for us to benefit from rejoining. UKICE have been tracking the changes, and there is little that the EU has done that would alienate a progressive electorate and government. The most important changes have been the creation of a new digital technology regulation regime, the use of EU borrowing to fund the NextGenerationEU recovery programme and the establishment of anti-climate change regulations, including a border carbon tax due this year, membership of which is one of the late and stalled additions to the topics in Starmer’s reset. The border tax will be detrimental to British exports, as will the proposed Industrial Accelerator Act, which plans to prioritise European clean energy through procurement policies. Another change in the EU has been its response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, where the EU has borrowed Euros and created a defence fund in which the UK has a limited participation. Adoption of all these policies would be economically beneficial to the UK. The EU’s plans to deepen Euro liquidity and create Europe-based and regulated payment providers are also an initiative that the UK should not lock itself out of.

The EU hasn’t yet changed enough to stop us joining, but it seems it might be about to. This leaves the question as to whether Burnham’s timetable is too slow.

The world has changed economically, commercially and in terms of security. Unless we rejoin the EU, the UK will continue down the road towards becoming a disrespected vassal state of the US. At the same time, AI threatens to undermine innovation, leaving the UK with a future increasingly dependent on offshore finance and becoming a tax haven. In this scenario, the wealthy will continue to enjoy a jet-set lifestyle while the rest of us are left to provide the services that sustain it.

Joining Europe is a better alternative.