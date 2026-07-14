Dark times for Uganda

Micheal Nelson Byaruhanga on military overreach and repression in Uganda

Disturbing scenes involving a frail women’s rights activist and former Minister of Ethics and Integrity in President Yoweri Museveni’s government, Dr Miria Matembe, triggered mixed emotions at Makindye Grade One Magistrate’s Court in Kampala on Wednesday, July 1, 2026.

The outspoken government critic had appeared before the court for the hearing of her bail application, a day after the state formally charged her with promoting sectarianism.

“At least Amin used to shoot you, po! But this kind of breaking…?” The 73-year-old activist broke down in tears before Magistrate Atim Sheila Gloria as she pleaded for bail on medical grounds. The magistrate, however, remanded her to prison pending further proceedings.

Matembe, who was among the framers of Uganda’s 1995 Constitution, went missing on Thursday, June 25, before later appearing in state custody.

“That one, I have her too,” army chief and President Museveni’s son, General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, wrote on X, formerly Twitter, on Sunday, June 28, referring to Matembe’s detention. In an earlier post, the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) had declared: “Matembe’s time is over.”

The confirmation came hours after security operatives detained Sarah Bireete, the Executive Director of the Centre for Constitutional Governance, and Euice Musime, both known associates of the former cabinet minister.

General Muhoozi’s recent targeting of political activists has intensified public debate about internal power dynamics within President Museveni’s government. His growing influence has become increasingly visible across political and security circles, particularly through his public comments on arrests and detentions carried out by state agencies.

On June 15, 2026, former Kampala Lord Mayor, lawyer, and President of the People’s Front for Freedom (PFF) party, Erias Lukwago, was abducted from his home in Wakaliga, a Kampala suburb, by armed men wearing masks. He was held incommunicado for two days before being arraigned at Makindye Chief Magistrate Court and, later, remanded to Luzira government prison. The court also ordered prison authorities to admit him to Mulago National Referral Hospital, where he remains bedridden under strict prison and military watch.

The abduction reportedly followed his attempt to serve General Muhoozi with court documents related to the treason case involving his clients, former opposition leader Dr Kizza Besigye and his aide, Obed Lutale.

Besigye and Lutale have spent 570 days in detention after they were arrested in Kenya on November 16, 2024, where they had travelled at the invitation of Kenyan politician and human rights lawyer Martha Karua to attend the launch of her book, Against the Tide.

The conduct of the CDF has raised concerns among critics over human rights protections, due process, and the rule of law in Uganda.

The concerns intensified following the closure of two independent media organisations, Daily Monitor and NTV Uganda, on June 28, 2026. During the controversy, General Muhoozi publicly stated that he did not believe in unrestricted free speech. David Kabanda, one of his aides and a member of his political movement, the Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU), warned that media organisations would in future be required to operate according to their rules.

The closures triggered a public exchange between veteran journalist, political commentator, and PLU figure Andrew Mwenda, and former government spokesperson, Member of Parliament, and senior figure in the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM), Ofwono Opondo, over who currently holds political authority in Uganda.

Mwenda, who holds no formal government position, wrote on X that PLU leaders had agreed to meet managers of the closed media houses to discuss their reopening, adding that he was personally coordinating the engagement.

In response, Ofwono questioned whether the PLU, which is not a registered political party or government institution, had effectively taken over the functions of the elected NRM government, which returned to power for a seventh term following the January 15, 2026, election.

According to Ofwono, the institution legally mandated to regulate communication in Uganda is the Uganda Communications Commission.

The PLU is not recognised as a political party or state entity with authority to act on behalf of the government. Critics also argue that the CDF’s involvement in partisan political activities conflicts with provisions of Uganda’s Constitution and the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) Act, which restrict active military officers from engaging in partisan politics.

Despite these restrictions, General Muhoozi, while serving as CDF, has continued to lead the PLU political movement. His position has allowed him to wield power over senior government officials, including the Speaker of the 12th Parliament, Jacob Oboth Oboth, and his deputy, Thomas Tayebwa, whom he recently announced as cadres of his political movement.

The developments have deepened questions about Uganda’s political future, the balance between civilian and military authority, and the role of constitutional institutions in safeguarding democratic governance.