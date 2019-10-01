Euro Mediterranean migration crisis

Wendy Pettifer on the consequences of hostile environments

I’m a solicitor who worked in Calais throughout 2016/17 and Athens in 2017/18 to unite children and vulnerable adults with family members in the UK and in Northern Europe. I have been to Naples, Calais and Athens in May and June this year.

Until we can tackle the root causes of the current migration explosion – climate change; the effects of Western imperialist interventions on Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria and Libya – there is no durable solution. People will always flee poverty, exploitation and persecution.

Across Europe we are operating in a hostile environment, which downgrades the rule of law, democracy and human rights. Everywhere rich states externalise their borders – the EU to Libya and Turkey, the UK to Calais – resulting in horrific hardship. In 2016 the EU gave Erdogan 2 billion euros for vast migration camps along its coastline with the Greek islands.

The 2013 EU Convention known as Dublin 111, designed to enable family members to be reunited, is not fit for purpose.

Italy and Libya

The EU has stopped funding Frontex, the international rescue scheme operating in the Mediterranean out of Italy. Instead the EU funds Libyan coastguards to transfer migrants to Libyan camps. Save and Rescue Missions run by NGOs have been criminalised. As a result, deaths in the Med per 1000 have increased nine-fold.

Greece

Since the 2016 EU/Turkey deal, thousands of migrants languish in dire conditions in camps in Turkey, or on the Greek islands closest to its border, where conditions are acknowledged to breach Article 3 ECHR (the right to be free from inhuman and degrading treatment). Funding provided for UNHCR to pay the rent for 2000 families in Athens has stopped.

Calais and the UK

In Calais the hardship and homelessness of unaccompanied children, single adults and families trying to get to the UK did not disappear when the Jungle was destroyed in October 2016. On the contrary, it rendered migrants even more vulnerable as hundreds now sleep in about 10 informal camps in the pas de Calais area. Police harassment has got much worse: regular tear gassing, destruction of tents and theft of trainers means no-one wants to stay in France.

Since 2016, 293 children at least have been trafficked illegally into the UK and are now forced into bonded labour and/or child prostitution.

The UK’s hostile environment ensures that the numbers of children able to access the UK through DUBS and Dublin 111 is pitifully low. In 2016 the Government promised to fill 480 Dubs places with children from Calais, Italy and Greece, but until now only 220 have been transferred.

Lord Dubs succeeded in obtaining an amendment to the EU Withdrawal Bill. The Government initially excluded Dublin III from the Bill but the amendment now means that children will still be able to apply to join family members in the UK, although the definition of family has been tightened to include only parents and siblings.

Every child should have a chance to thrive somewhere. The hostile environment fostered by the Government since 2010 against migrants is wrong. We have to find ways to dispel myths and fears about migrants and campaign against the far right populist movements in Europe.

Wendy Pettifer Wendy Pettifer is a solicitor and human rights activist.

