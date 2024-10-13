From Maidan to War

Duncan Bowie on a different Ukrainian Perspective

Towards the Abyss by Volodymyr Ishchenko published by Verso

This is a rare political analysis by a Soviet Ukrainian. What is different from other contemporary works is that this is not the simplistic advocacy of Ukrainian nationalism, which tends to dominate commentary in the west. Ishchenko provides a nuanced analysis, based on his understanding of the social, linguistic, political and economic divisions within Ukrainian society. His historical analysis examines the conflict between different traditions – the association with Russia and soviet society which is still significant amongst the mainly working-class population of Eastern Ukraine, and the new urban based intellectuals and professional classes who look towards the European Union for a different lifestyle. He points out that Zelensky and the westernisers do not represent the interests of all Ukrainians. Nor does he consider that the adoption of western capitalism is necessarily in the interests of Ukraine. While not seeking a return to the Soviet model of governance, he is also critical of both neoliberalism and a Ukrainian nationalism he sees as regressive. He sees class as more important than identity politics. Ishchenko however is pessimistic as he sees no end to the war – Zelensky will not compromise, while he sees Putin’s autocracy in Russia as strong and largely unchallenged. This makes for sober reading.