Georgia at the crossroads

Many thousands of Georgians demonstrated in late May against the repressive Georgian state’s new laws. Chartist spoke to Alex Scrivener about the pro-Putin regime’s plans

The ruling Georgian Dream party has passed the controversial ‘foreign agents’ law, that sparked a wave of mass protests in Georgia. What is the law? Why has Georgian Dream pushed for it now?

The law serves a number of purposes for the government. Firstly, it allows them to label critical organisations as somehow ‘foreign’ and discredit their work. Secondly, it enables them to later amend the law to prevent such organisations from doing key political work. After all, they will say, why should ‘foreign agents’ be allowed to interfere in the domestic politics of the country? If, as will likely be the case, most such organisations refuse to register, it will also give them a pretext to freeze their accounts and impose huge fines that will make it impossible to work. The timing is such that they will be incapacitated just in time for the 26th October election, which many of these organisations will be observing.

Finally, and most importantly, it is a way of signalling to Russia that they are doing as they are told and are willing to sabotage Georgia’s EU membership chances in order to gain regime security from the Kremlin. This, of course, is at total loggerheads with the vast majority of Georgians, over 80% of whom want to join the EU.

Why will declaring funding be such a threat, and be comparable Russia’s own foreign agents legislation rather than requirements in the UK elections?

When Russia passed similar legislation in 2012, it too was justified in terms of “transparency”. Just register, organisations were told, what’s the issue with just making an annual declaration?

Fast forward 12 years and we can see that Russia’s civil society sector is dead. Very few organisations can function since the foreign agents law was used to squeeze the life out of every independent organisation in the country.

We’ve seen this movie before. We know how it ends. That is why it is vital we fight to defeat this legislation now before it is too late.

Much is made of the youth-led nature of the protest movement, which is true. The protests are not being led by opposition parties or official institutions, but organically by youth organisers. However, given the sheer size of the protests (up to a quarter of the population of the capital Tbilisi were out in the streets at one point), pretty much every social group was represented.

In terms of class composition, people are protesting from across the socio-economic spectrum. A big visible component are young people working in the gig economy as delivery couriers. Despite attempts by pro-Kremlin commentators in the Western left to paint this as a middle-class movement, it emphatically is not. The protests are of such huge scale that the Georgian middle class just isn’t big enough to sustain such numbers.

As for the trade union movement, it is very weak in Georgia. The official Georgian Trade Union Confederation (GTUC) suffers from the Soviet legacy of being dependent on the government, which hurts its legitimacy among workers. Despite that, even the traditionally pro-government GTUC issued a statement against the foreign agents law. After all, many unions are dependent on solidarity grant funding from abroad, meaning they too would be considered foreign agents under the law.

A number of smaller, independent trade unions supported the protests more vociferously. The Georgian left, such as it exists, is overwhelmingly against the foreign agents law. Indeed, the left were among the key organisers of the original protests when the foreign influence legislation was first mooted last year.

Some in the Western left have portrayed this as another so-called “colour revolution” sponsored by the west and foreign funded NGOs etc?

Those sections of the Western left that can’t move beyond the simplistic stance of kneejerk support for every bloodthirsty anti-Western dictator should, frankly, shut up.

The sections of the Western left that do not stand by the Georgian and Ukrainian peoples in their struggle against Russian imperialism are doing untold damage to the cause of the left in our countries. In the popular imagination it is creating an impression that the left supports our subjugation. Not that these people know anything about our countries, or care about us at all. In their minds we are mere pawns with no agency.

The government has used violence to crack down on protests. But more ominously, it has used classic Russian tactics of using non-uniformed “titushki” thugs to beat up activists when they are going about their daily lives. Offices and homes of civil society and opposition leaders have been vandalised.

Opposition to Russian imperialism is core to the protest movement. In fact, it is much more important than the foreign agents law itself, terrible though that is.

How would you summarise the current situation? Where will the protest movement go from here?

After a summer lull, the election campaign will begin in September. I fear that that this will be a time of renewed political violence and oppression, especially against civil society organisations that refuse to register as foreign agents. The government gives every indication that it may not allow the 26th October election to be held freely and fairly. Given the reality of public anger about this law, there is no chance they can win a majority in a fair contest. If they resort to shenanigans, we could be headed to a very dark place indeed.

Christopher Ford (Chartist EB) interviewed Alex Scrivener, Executive Director of Democratic Security Institute