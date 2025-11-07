Issue 337 Editorial

Red lights flashing for Labour

Labour’s loss of Caerphilly in the byelection for the Welsh Senedd should be a deafening wake-up call. Following a summer of bad headlines from Mandelson’s sacking, Angela Rayner’s resignation, backfiring migrant policies, poor growth figures and Labour languishing almost 10 points behind Reform in the polls, the Caerphilly result must be the signal for a change of direction. Labour fell from 46% to 11% of the vote, losing a seat held by Labour for 100 years to Plaid Cymru.

Many in the party now believe that Starmer is not suitable to lead Labour in the 2029 general election. The leadership don’t appear to be listening. Welsh Labour leader Eluned Morgan emphasises this point by underlining that Labour is now at a crossroads, squeezed on the right and the left.

Currently, Labour seems fixated on playing to Reform’s talking points around small boats and immigration. What is needed is not ‘one out, one in’ schemes but a safe routes policy with a message that migrants benefit our economy, sustain our NHS and care services, enrich our culture and boost our higher education sector. Clamping down on overseas students’ family rights, proposals to delay the right to remain to a ten-year wait, and A-level English language tests all panders to racist narratives.

Migrants are not the problem. Rather, it’s huge inequalities of wealth and power and racist and misogynistic tropes plied by the far right that must be tackled.

Reform are not the only threat to Labour. Equally vote-eroding are a surging Green party, under new leader Zack Polanski (see David Toke’s Greenwatch), a potential Your Party and rejuvenated nationalist parties in the shape of the Plaid and the SNP. Labour depends on the progressive vote. Alienating it will lose hundreds of council seats next May and a parliamentary majority in the next general election.

This underlines the importance of Mainstream, an initiative Chartist is backing, to unite the different strands of the left in Labour and chart a bold new course that people believe Labour promised. Neal Lawson and Luke Hurst explain why it is vital for Labour to rediscover its democratic socialist soul and avert a further loss of members, as over Gaza, retreats on anti-poverty pledges and shenanigans over the welfare Bill.

The big challenges are the economy, social justice policies and internationalism. Prem Sikka and Ignatia Pinto question Chancellor Reeves’ growth mantra and self-imposed fiscal rules, making it clear there is an alternative to austerity in public services and the squeeze on ordinary people. They outline the case for taxes on wealth, especially the big Tech bros and banks coining in huge profits, raising capital gains tax to income tax levels, clamping down on tax evasion and other measures to redistribute income while boosting investment.

In combating the ethno nationalism of Reform, John Denham proposes a thorough rethink of the English nation with ideas for further devolution and democratic reform. Sabia Kamali further challenges far-right scaremongering about asylum seekers and sexual abuse, pointing out that it’s within families and relationships that the vast bulk of violence and abuse occurs. Dawn Butler MP calls for the struggle against racism to be redoubled in the face of Reform/Tory lies and fear-mongering.

On the international front, Labour has shamefully failed to stand up to Israeli genocide. Belatedly, the government has formally recognised a Palestinian state, but opposed a successful motion at the Labour conference backing the United Nations branding of Israeli genocide and backing a total arms embargo. Andy Gregg examines the shaky ceasefire deal brokered by Trump and Arab states, calling out its failure to demand Israel withdraws from the whole Gaza strip and opens all crossings for humanitarian aid or mention of ending illegal settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem. Standing Together, a Jewish Palestinian organisation in Israel, makes a call for redoubled joint working to secure a free Palestine.

In Ukraine, Trump continues to play games with Putin while cities, hospitals and schools are blitzed and civilians murdered against the backdrop of relentless frontline aggression and occupation. In reporting the war, Julie Ward calls on the UK and Europe to stand up to the plate by tightening sanctions, upping military and humanitarian aid, and transforming billions of frozen Russian assets into financial assistance, amongst other measures. Sheila Osmanovic reminds us of unfinished business around human rights and national independence on the 30th anniversary of the Srebrenica massacre.

Trump dominates the global political landscape with his authoritarian repression in the US, America First global trade war and mercenary policies on Ukraine, Gaza and Latin America. Paul Garver surveys the rollback against migrants, public services, trade unions, universities and independent media, highlighting the socialist Zohran Mamdani, Democratic candidate for New York mayor, as a beacon of resistance. Glyn Ford looks at the new era of unequal treaties as China and the US spar for dominance. Patrick Costello examines Macron’s manoeuvres in France with the growing threat of neo fascism there and in other European states.

Time is running out for Labour to avert defeat. The positive measures of workers’ rights, the green agenda, rail nationalisation, renters’ rights, and increased minimum wage need to be spliced in with bolder measures on the economy and an ethical internationalism. Wealth redistribution, taxing big business, genuinely affordable housing, boosting local government, pegging inflation, and scrapping the two-child benefit cap need to feature prominently in the Chancellor’s November budget.

Rank and file Labour members and supporters need to feel enthused and empowered with a platform for radical change. The lives of millions are in Labour’s hands. It’s time to enact Labour’s historic democratic socialist mission, values and principles, or calamity awaits.