Martin Rowson reads 'The Iron Mash of Anarchy'

14/12/2018

Chartist‘s cartoonist, Martin Rowson, reads ‘The Iron Mash of Anarchy’ at Bookmarks bookshop:

 

Pastrami Faced Racist is published by Smokestack Books.

 

 

Martin Rowson

Martin Rowson is the political cartoonist for Chartist.

www.martinrowson.com

