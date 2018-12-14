Chartist‘s cartoonist, Martin Rowson, reads ‘The Iron Mash of Anarchy’ at Bookmarks bookshop:
Pastrami Faced Racist is published by Smokestack Books.
Martin Rowson is the political cartoonist for Chartist.
www.martinrowson.com
