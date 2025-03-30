MPs and campaigners demand a free and united Ukraine and an end to Russian occupation

An international coalition of MPs, trade unionists and campaigners have demanded that peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine bring an end to Russian occupation, justice for war crimes and the return of abducted Ukrainian children.

“If Britain is to maintain credibility in its steadfast support for Ukraine, it cannot afford strategic ambiguity,” said Clive Lewis MP. “It must anchor itself firmly within a European security architecture. Any lingering fantasy of an unbreakable ‘special relationship’ with the US must confront the cold truth: America, under Trump’s isolationist spell, is more unreliable than ever.”

Initial signatories:

John McDonnell, Labour MP for Hayes and Harlington

Clive Lewis, Labour MP for Norwich South

Nadia Whittome, Labour MP for Nottingham East

Chris Kitchen, General Secretary, National Union of Mineworkers

Mick Whelan, General Secretary, ASLEF

John Moloney, Asst General Secretary Public and Commercial Service Union (personal capacity)

Mick Antoniw, Welsh Senedd Member for Pontypridd

Tanya Vyhovsky, Progressive/Democrat State Senator, Vermont, USA

Olena Ivashchenko, Director of Campaign for Ukraine

Christopher Ford, Ukraine Solidarity Campaign

Mariia Pastukh, Vsesvit Ukraine Solidarity Collective

Vasyl Andreyev, President of the Construction and Building Materials Workers Union of Ukraine

Yury Levchenko, Chairman People Power, Ukrainian labour party

Oksana Holota, KVPU, Confederation of Free Trade Unions of Ukraine (pc)

Daryna Korostii, President of Ukrainian Student Society (UL)

Pavlo Holota, NGPU, Independent Trade Union of Mineworkers of Ukraine (pc)

Peter Tatchell, Human Rights Campaigner

Mark Serwotka, General Secretary, PCS union (2000-2024)