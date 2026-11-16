Sacha Ismail reports on TUC re-endorsement of action for Ukraine

The September 2026 TUC Congress discussed Ukraine for the first time since 2023, unanimously reaffirming its earlier stance of solidarity – and calling for a significant new campaign in support of Ukrainian workers.

The Congress motion from the National Union of Mineworkers centred on the issue of the Zaporizhzhia 15, workers and trade union activists at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) in south-east Ukraine. Since Russia occupied the ZNPP shortly after the start of its full-scale invasion – creating an ongoing safety crisis at Europe’s largest nuclear power plant – many hundreds of its workers have been detained, abused and even tortured. The 15 have been put on show-trial and given long prison sentences.

The NUM motion summarised how this shameful abuse fits into Russia’s wider war in Ukraine: “The persecution of ZNPP workers is a deliberate component of Russia’s murderous war against the Ukrainian people, which has targeted and killed thousands of civilians, including workers in the energy, mining, health, education, rail, fire and rescue and other sectors. Free trade unions in occupied areas have been suppressed.”

A fortnight before the TUC Congress, Khrystyna Levchenko, former Atomprofspilka union rep at the ZNPP, visited the UK with Ivanna Khrapko of the State Employees Union and Federation of Trade Unions of Ukraine. The two spoke at events including the New Organising Conference in Liverpool and a Ukraine Solidarity Campaign (USC) public meeting at UNISON’s headquarters in central London.

USC also took them to meet a variety of UK trade unionists, including reps and officers from nuclear unions Prospect, Unite and GMB. The boost for labour movement solidarity with Ukraine was expressed shortly before TUC Congress by a statement from the General Secretaries of 22 UK unions, calling for freedom for the imprisoned Zaporizhzhia workers and for action from the UK government on this issue.

The 2023 TUC vote on Ukraine was overwhelming but far from unanimous, with sharp opposition from a small number of unions and ten per cent of delegates abstaining. The shift this time followed energetic grassroots campaigning that has won more and more unions to a strong stance of solidarity – including, for instance, the National Education Union and the University and College Union, which made up the 2023 abstentions. In 2023 the UK’s largest union, UNISON, which did vote for the TUC motion, did not have a clear policy on Ukraine – something activists remedied at its 2024 conference.

This year has seen the conference of the Communication Workers’ Union adopt a position on Ukraine for the first time, voting by a big majority to affiliate to USC. USC now has nine national union affiliates – ASLEF, NUM, PCS, UCU, UNISON, GMB, Unite, CWU and MU – alongside branches across the country.

Comprehensively defeated in trade union debates on Ukraine, the campist and Stalinist left has tried to use the issue of UK military spending to regain ground. The fact that so many unions that oppose higher military spending have simultaneously taken strong positions of solidarity with Ukraine is itself a refutation. Nonetheless, the internationalist left needs to educate and organise for a coherent labour movement position that recognises Russian imperialism for what it is: not an invention of Western militarism, but a real and serious threat to Europe and to democracy internationally.

Ukraine is on the front line of that struggle. The new growth of UK labour solidarity comes as Ukrainian workers need solidarity more than ever. Ukraine is consistently gaining ground against Russia in the east, but meanwhile Russia has escalated its attacks on Ukrainian civilians. I write the week after Donald Trump announced his fuel deal with Putin, and the US President seems to be doing everything he can to weaken Ukraine and bolster Russia before the US midterms.

As well as pushing to get campaigning for the Zaporizhzhia 15 off the ground, Ukraine Solidarity Campaign has launched a new £25,000 aid appeal to support essential workers and their unions in various parts of Ukraine. We hope to raise enough quickly enough to purchase vehicles and aid in time to deliver them as part of the International Solidarity Convoy to Ukraine in late November.

More on all this on the USC website: ukrainesolidaritycampaign.org. Sacha Ismail is USC’s co-Trade Union Liaison Officer. He writes at southlondonsocialist.wordpress.com