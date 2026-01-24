Revolting peasants

Duncan Bowie on the German Peasants’ War

The Time of the Harvest Has Come by Martin Empson published by Bookmarks

This is a useful study of the rebellions of 1624-5 , which spread across Germany and the Tyrol, the subject of previous Marxist studies by Frederick Engels, Karl Kautsky and the British theorist and historian Ernest Belfort Bax, who was a leading member of the Social Democratic Federation. There have been few recent studies , although the Peasants’ War became something of a symbolic event for Marxist historians in the pre-1990 East German Democratic Republic , and there is more material published in German.