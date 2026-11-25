Peter Chalk looks at AI, PI and robot autonomy in war and peace-time employment

Robots have been around for a long time now, from car assembly lines to the latest humanoids that run faster than Usain Bolt. However, generative AI and machine learning have given rise to an increasing number of autonomous robotic systems.

Both Russia and Ukraine have started to use AI controlled drones. Why? One argument used by their proponents, such as Fedorov (the defence minister sacked by Zelensky), is that they can be more accurate than pre-targeted ones, as AI drones can “see” their chosen target and avoid civilian deaths. Unfortunately, in July, an autonomous Russian AI drone “chose” a petrol station and blew up three civilians close by. On 24th August, The New York Times reported on its investigation, which identified an Nvidia mini-computer controlling the drone (confirmed by Nvidia, a leading US producer of AI chips).

On 12th September, The Guardian, in a separate investigation (confirmed by US AI defence contractor Anthropic), reported on the use of a VPN (a secure virtual private network) used by a swarm of Russian AI drones to coordinate an attack on multiple petrol stations in Donetsk. This removes the need for human controllers, who are usually military personnel, required to individually control sometimes hundreds of drones targeting Ukraine.

Are these kinds of autonomous weapon systems (AWS) allowed under international law? In 2019, the UN published its “Guiding Principles… on AWS”, which includes safeguards such as:

International humanitarian law continues to apply

Accountability cannot be transferred to machines

AWS should not be anthropomorphised (they cannot “choose”)

A responsible chain of human command and control.

Yet, there appears to be little international debate on the AWS being used by Russia and Ukraine and, indeed, most states have started work on developing their own AI drones and other similar weapons. On 30th September, US “Secretary for War” Hegseth announced the creation of a new “Autonomous Warfare Command” and asked Elon Musk, Palmer Luckey (CEO of the defence contractor Anduril) and Newt Gingrich to write an advisory report. Both Musk and Luckey appear in the book “Nerd Reich”, and their companies SpaceX and Anduril are respectively working on space warfare products and AI drones.

Away from military applications, another recent development in the news has been the training of autonomous humanoids. Technology Review (10th August) reported on a startup developing “Physical Intelligence – or PI (as in π), as it likes to be known – focused on developing a universal brain that could, theoretically, turn any robot into a generalist”. Generalist robots use a form of AI machine learning, which is similar to generative AI, to train the robot, usually in related fields, to learn how to navigate, for example, a typical home environment – in its infinitely different variations.

More troubling for the future of employment of skilled labour is the shift towards robots learning specific skills by analysing thousands of videos of, for example, shoemakers in India, as the BBC has recently reported. The technique is similar to the training of large language models (generative AI) on images and videos – the robot will learn how to generate the correct physical movements for the task and thereby learn how to generalise them across similar tasks.

An increasingly common autonomous robot is the self-driving taxi, without a human employee sitting up front, at least in the US and China, and predicted for London in “late 2027” (BBC, 30.7.26) as the DoT and TFL finalise the “2027 safety and licensing framework”. A study by researchers at the University of Wuhan (reported in Nature 29.4.26) found that, in Wuhan, “the introduction of robotaxis reduced traditional taxi drivers’ average daily income by 10.9%… increased working hours, increased job stress, decreased job satisfaction, and encouraged these traditional taxi drivers to seek alternative employment”. Following driver protests, China responded by passing a law that prevents employers from sacking a worker because their job can be done by AI (The Guardian 13.5.26).

Current surveys of Londoners show roughly 50% against using a completely autonomous taxi, and this might rise and generate organised protests if some of the experiences in the US and elsewhere are replicated. These include multiple collisions caused by sudden braking or swerving when a hazardous object is hallucinated, and an accident in which a pedestrian was trapped under the car without recognition. The use of generative AI LLMs (large language models) for passenger interaction might also generate misunderstandings or enable malicious or criminal actions.

Finally, Labour might learn from its sister party in Australia, which has a comprehensive National Robotics Strategy (2024) where “adopting robotics and automation is about supporting workers, not replacing them”. The aims of the strategy include “growing national manufacturing capabilities and help to address labour and skills shortages… transition into a renewable energy superpower and net zero economy… and create safer work environments”. This could be coupled with a commitment to human oversight, respecting UN restrictions on autonomous weapons and laws on employment protection.