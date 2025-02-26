Russian troops out of Ukraine

No peace without justice

Chris Ford and Mike Davis report on Trump’s appeasement plan and on demonstrations of solidarity with Ukraine

Ukraine has faced a barrage of hostile threats from President Trump and his ministers. Vice President JD Vance says the main threat to Ukraine is from inside Europe itself. Defence Secretary Hegseth says there is no going back to pre 2022 borders while Trump himself blames Zelensky for starting the war and calls him a dictator.

This dramatically changes the US narrative on Putin. No longer a pariah he is welcomed to talks while Zelensky and European leaders are shunned. Trump says he shares ‘common sense’ with Putin. Like Hegseth he is fine about Putin keeping his illegally and violently stolen Ukrainian territory. Furthermore, Ukraine should give the US its rare earth minerals and ports as pay back for military aid. So, what happens to US sanctions on Russia? What happens to military aid to Ukraine? Trump proposes Ukraine becomes a vassal state to both the US and Russia.

These developments must be a massive wake-up call to Europe and UK.

It’s ironic that the Hegseth meeting was in Munich where British PM Chamberlain capitulated to Hitler in 1938 and opened door to the Nazi invasion of Czechoslovakia.

It is nothing short of appeasement of an authoritarian dictator. It gives Putin a green light to continue his quest for a greater Russia.

Starmer’s talk of putting British boots on the ground after a ceasefire is a diversion from the current realities. In a situation where a deal maintains the Russian occupation, a peacekeeping force could merely be used to make a partition permanent.

The promises made in February 2022 to do whatever it takes to help Ukraine have collapsed without any explanation. Ukraine, and all of Europe are expected to accept as a fait accompli whatever fate US-Russia talks have in store.

Ukraine’s vulnerability is due to blocked aid, hesitation, and limited weapon supplies, allowing resistance but not victory.

Ukraine is being expected to consign its own citizens to occupation, but we must not assume this is inevitable, existing widespread support can be mobilised to reject the schemes of Moscow and Washington.

A parliamentary debate and vote are needed on the threat of betraying Ukraine. Labour MPs supporting Ukraine should present an alternative.

Labour must rally democratic forces to reject the Trump-Putin plan and support Ukraine with emergency aid and re-armament.

Russia must pay reparations from £300 billion in frozen assets. Europe and the US must aid Ukraine’s reconstruction, as Ukraine defends Europe’s democratic values against Russian aggression.

On the third anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine demonstrations took place internationally, including Berlin and Paris. On Saturday 22nd the Ukraine Solidarity Campaign alongside many other Ukrainian organisations, UK trade unions and backed by the Trades Union Congress staged a march and lobby outside the Russian embassy in London. They were joined by Ukrainian singers from Hromada choir. Almost 5000 people joined the action calling for Ukraine to have the final say on any ceasefire. Marchers also called for Russian withdrawal from all occupied territory including Crimea with recognition of Ukrainian sovereignty.

Chris Ford is Secretary, Mike Davis parliamentary link for Ukraine Solidarity Campaign