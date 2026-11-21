Duncan Bowie on pluralist Democratic Socialism in practice

The First Social Democracy by Stephen Jones published by Harvard University Press

This is a comprehensive study of the Georgian Social Democratic (Menshevik) republic of 1918-1921. Jones is a British historian who has long been based in the US. He wrote a thesis on Georgian socialism at LSE in 1984. The first part of the thesis was developed into a book on pre-1917 Georgian socialism, published as Socialism in Georgian Colours in 2005 – reviewed at the time in Chartist. He then got diverted into writing a number of books on recent Georgian history, and it is only now that the second part of his original thesis has been expanded into a second volume. This is the first detailed study of the independent Menshevik republic and is much better than Eric Lee’s 2024 book The Experiment. As someone who read a copy of the original thesis, I have been waiting a long time for the book, as has the other main Caucasian historian, Ronald Suny, as expressed on the book’s back cover.

Jones is one of the few Western historians who can read Georgian as well as Russian. I heard him give a talk at a recent Georgian Studies event, and he is clearly a Georgian nationalist, but the study is based on excellent research and is not too partisan. The Georgian Republic was a test case for European socialists after the First World War. Georgian socialists were in a European socialist tradition, with many leaders active in the Second International, including Irakli Tsereteli and Karlo Chkheidze, who were also active in the Russian provisional government and the February to October 1917 phase of the Russian revolution: Tsereteli as Interior minister and Chkheidze as president of the Petrograd soviet.



In the prewar years, the Mensheviks had been dominant in Georgian socialist politics – the Bolshevik Stepan Shaumian was based in Baku, where he was later executed with British complicity, while the young former seminarian and Bolshevik bandit Dzhugashvili (later known as Stalin) was either in prison in Siberia or in St. Petersburg.

The Georgian Menshevik leader Noe Zhordania, who stayed out of Petrograd politics, became prime minister of the Georgian republic established in May 1918 (Chkheidze as president). It was notionally independent, but in effect a German protectorate. Batumi, on the Black Sea, was occupied by British forces, as later was Baku on the Caspian, which was also part of the short-lived Transcaucasian federal republic established in November 1917. This had been dominated by the Georgian Mensheviks but, in May 1918, split into separate republics: Georgian, Armenian and Azerbaijani, the latter two being quickly occupied by the Soviets. The new Georgian republic had to defend its territory against the Ottomans in the west, the Russian White Volunteer Army of Denikin in the north, the Armenians to the south, the Muslim Azeris to the East, and then against the Soviet Red Army, attacking it from several directions, as well as trying to minimize their dependence on first the Germans, then the British. The republic received support from European socialists such as Karl Kautsky, Ramsay MacDonald and Emile Vandervelde, who all participated in a solidarity visit to the country in September 1920. Kautsky was to publish a study : Georgia: A Social Democratic Peasant Republic. However, neither the European Social Democrats nor the Western powers could halt the Soviet invasion in February 1921. The UK government, France, and Germany were all trying to reach trade agreements with Soviet Russia and Georgia and the other Caucasus states could be sacrificed.



Jones’ book for the first time for English readers provides a detailed analysis of the principles and practice of the Menshevik government – collectivist but pluralist with a constitution which drew on both liberal, socialist and decentralist traditions – Georgia being a complex mix of ethnicities, which still create disputes over degrees of autonomy in the current independent Georgian republic. Women had the vote. In February 1919, the Georgian Social Democrats (Mensheviks) won 81% of the vote. A wide range of other parties, including ethnically based parties, were nevertheless represented in parliament, and representatives of other parties participated in the government. The achievements of the Menshevik government in terms of legal framework (a judicial framework and local autonomy for some provinces), education (establishing secular schools for boys and girls and the first university) and social and cultural policy (employment rights and a national theatre) in the 18-month period it was in existence are impressive, especially given the volatile political and military context. The government was far from perfect, and Jones’ study is not uncritical, but the contrast with Soviet autocracy and expansionism through military force is unavoidable. This is an excellent study, and there are lessons here both for contemporary social democratic governments and for those who still see Lenin’s soviet government as the appropriate form of socialist power.