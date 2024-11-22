The Unseen Struggles

Sabia Kamali reports on the rising wave of hate crimes against Muslim women in the UK

In the United Kingdom, Muslim women are increasingly subject to hate crimes that are both brutal and deeply personal. These attacks are not only physical but also psychological, leaving lasting effects on the mental well-being of victims. Research has shown that the sharp rise in Islamophobic hate crimes, particularly against Muslim women, has profound implications for their physical safety and mental health.

A recent Home Office report highlighted a staggering increase in hate crimes against Muslims in the UK, up 25% in 2023-24, with Muslim women bearing the brunt of these attacks. The aggressions they face range from having their hijabs forcefully removed in public and being spat on to being verbally assaulted with slurs that are often racialised and gendered. For instance, in one disturbing incident, a young Muslim woman in East London was attacked while walking home from school. A man ripped off her hijab and hurled derogatory remarks at her. This attack wasn’t just an assault on her identity as a Muslim; it was also an assault on her dignity and safety in a space she considered her own.

The nature of these crimes is intertwined with a unique form of gendered Islamophobia that Muslim women experience. Politicians and media outlets have been complicit in fuelling this gendered Islamophobia. A notable example was when former Prime Minister Boris Johnson penned an article comparing niqab-wearing women to “letterboxes”. Such remarks are not just offensive but dangerous, as they create an environment where Muslim women’s identities are seen as legitimate targets for derision and attack. In the aftermath of Johnson’s comments, there was a documented spike in verbal and physical hate crimes against Muslim women.

The media’s portrayal of Muslim women also perpetuates harmful stereotypes that further isolate them. According to a study conducted by Tell Mama, the majority of media stories about Muslim women focus on negative themes, such as honour killings, forced marriages, and female genital mutilation. These stories reinforce a one-dimensional view of Muslim women as either oppressed victims or as complicit in their own oppression. The lack of positive representation creates a narrative vacuum where Muslim women’s voices are rarely heard, further perpetuating their marginalisation.

The effects of hate crimes on Muslim women’s mental health cannot be overstated. The trauma of being attacked or threatened because of one’s faith and gender leaves deep psychological scars. Many victims experience post-traumatic stress disorder, panic attacks, and a pervasive sense of fear. This mental anguish is often compounded by feelings of isolation, as victims struggle to find support within their communities and from external bodies like the police or local councils. In some cases, Muslim women have reported that their complaints were dismissed or downplayed, leading to a lack of trust in authorities and a sense of abandonment.

Beyond the immediate trauma, the long-term psychological impact of hate crimes can affect Muslim women’s ability to engage in public life. Fear of being targeted again often leads to self-censorship or withdrawal from social and professional spaces. This is particularly troubling in the case of leaders and activists who are already navigating a complex web of prejudices in political and public spheres. They are not only fighting for recognition within their communities but also combating a broader culture of Islamophobia that permeates society.

The structural nature of this discrimination exacerbates the challenges Muslim women face. Many political and community spaces are dominated by male voices, making it difficult for Muslim women to have their concerns heard and addressed. When hate crimes do occur, Muslim women are often hesitant to speak out for fear of reinforcing negative stereotypes about their communities. This self-censorship is a form of self-protection, but it also means that many incidents go unreported and unresolved, leaving perpetrators unpunished.

The lack of visible support for Muslim women also contributes to a culture of silence. Muslim women’s voices are frequently marginalised even within spaces that claim to advocate equality and justice. Mainstream feminist movements have historically overlooked the unique challenges faced by Muslim women, viewing their issues through a Western-centric lens that fails to account for the intersectional nature of gendered Islamophobia.

It is crucial to acknowledge the immense emotional labour that Muslim women undertake when speaking out about their experiences. The onus is on policymakers, community leaders, and society at large to create an environment where Muslim women can live free from fear, prejudice, and violence.

Addressing the hate crimes against Muslim women in the UK requires a collective effort. It means recognizing the specific ways in which these crimes manifest and understanding their profound psychological and social impact. By elevating the voices of Muslim women and ensuring their safety and dignity are protected, we can begin to dismantle the structures that uphold these prejudices and build a more inclusive society for all.