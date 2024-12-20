Turn back now on WASPI women

Karen Constantine says the government have let thousands and thousands of women (and their families) down. They’re unlikely to forgive and forget at the ballot box

On Wednesday, in a shocking and cynical announcement, Liz Kendal, Work and Pensions Secretary, acted contrary to the findings of the government’s ombudsman, denying the hopes and long-term campaigning ambitions of 3.8 million WASPI women.

WASPI, women against state pension increase, formed more than a decade ago as millions of women born in the 1950s realised they were not properly informed of the rise in state pension age, an equalising measure implemented to bring them into line with men. WASPI women state being denied notice of this change, which meant they were disadvantaged, and unable to make necessary arrangements to cope with having to work for five years longer or endure an impoverished retirement. The failure to adequately notify women of the 1995 legal change left many missing out on tens of thousands of expected pension payments, and poorly prepared for retirement. Resulting in women working whilst ill, raiding their savings and caught out striving to combine caring responsibilities with employment.

Meanwhile the government stated that this change would save them £58b. WASPI believe it’s only fair that some of the savings are diverted into compensation.

Rebecca Hilsenrath the ombudsman, had recommended the government to provide a flat-rate compensation scheme, paying out £1,000 to £2,950 to each of the more than 3 million women affected, at a cost of £10.5b. She also recommended the government apologises and compensates the WASPI women for maladministration and injustice. The government has apologised, but offered no compensation. She said “although the government had accepted that it had delayed writing to 1950s-born women by 28 months, and apologised, it had rejected paying compensation.” She added, “what we don’t expect is for an acknowledgement to be made by a public body that it’s got it wrong but then refuse to make it right for those affected.”

It is deeply concerning that the government fails to heed the findings of the independent ombudsman. The decision has sparked defiant outrage amongst millions of WASPI women and their supporters.

Following the announcement on 17 Dec, senior Labour figures have doubled down backing Kendal. The Chancellor Rachel Reeves said she understood that campaigners “feel disappointed by this decision”, but recommendations by a parliamentary ombudsman had said that “around 90% of women did know that these changes were coming”. She went on to say,

“I didn’t judge that it would be the best use of taxpayers’ money to pay an expensive compensation bill for something that most people knew was happening.”

Speaking on Radio 4 on 18 Dec MP Rushanara Ali stumbled as she also tried to justify—and failed—the government’s decision saying, “this government has inherited a devastating set of conditions.” Whilst that is undoubtedly true, but wearing thin with the electorate, it indicates that a government that is literally filled with MP’s who previously publicly supported WASPI calls for compensation now have their fingers in their ears. This approach can only erode public confidence in Labour further.

In an interview with the Guardian Sharon Graham, general secretary of the Unite union, said: “The Government’s decision not to compensate the Waspi women despite the ombudsmen’s recommendations is a disgrace. Ministers are making the wrong choices – they need to turn back now, because voters will not forgive them.” It remains to be seen how unions who have backed WASPI will continue. But doubtlessly they will.

Meanwhile the Conservative’s, who we recall, utterly failed to act, only deepening the poverty, wage insecurity and inequality these women have been subjected too, demonstrated shameful schadenfreude. Helen Whatley MP criticised Labour for breaking its pre-election promise. Richard Tice MP and deputy leader of Reform also backs the government’s position adding, “Waspi women have been fighting a significant campaign. But the reality is we haven’t got £10bn just to fling around.” Let’s see how that plays out with Reform’s growing support base.

Not content with again flying in the face of public opinion, kicking up another media storm to join the Winter Fuel Payment, two child benefit cap debacle, you have to wonder about Labour’s communication strategy as—yet again—they have left themselves at the goalmouth with no keeper.

Knowing the WASPI women, they will not be deterred, and public sentiment is with them. For Labour MP’s the honeymoon is now definitely over. The claim of ‘doing anything to get into power’ will now dog them on every doorstep in whatever elections come next.

When I met with the WASPI campaigners in Liverpool at Labour’s annual party conference in the Autumn, they had a fine spread of newly elected MPs swinging by their stall to pose for photographs and to stick a pin in the WASPI support map. I expect these will now be weaponised, and these ‘fair weather friends’ who were keen enough to promise action prior to being elected, will now be called on to take action to change their government’s mind. There’s safety in numbers and Starmer can’t remove the whip from all of them—can he?

For the women themselves, the inevitable sense of disappointment is overshadowed by anger. One woman on social media wrote, “I will instruct my family to personally deliver my ashes to No.10 when the time comes, with a note saying ‘this is what you have reduced me to.’” Another details, “I’ve just sent a message to my MP urging him to ask the PM the following: “In light of Labour’s recent refusal to pay compensation to WASPI women, could he please explain why Labour appears to despise older women and continues to fail them at every turn.” Others are calling for more militant suffrage tactics.

Writing on social media Prem Sika adds. “This is indefensible. What is the point of an independent report if the government is going to reject its recommendations? When an independent body recommends increase in Ministerial salaries, governments accept that. Why not in relation to the 1950s women? I don’t buy the argument such as ‘we can’t afford it’. There is no such thing and money can’t take priority over justice. The government’s announcement coincided with more aid for Ukraine. Governments that can fund foreign wars, bailout banks and energy companies, hand billions in subsidies to auto, steel, water, oil, gas, biomass, solar and other companies can also fund justice.”

Stalwart WASPI supporter, Diana Abbott MP, best summed up the situation at PMQs on 18 Dec, when she asked Keir Starmer. “Does the PM really understand how let down Waspi women feel today?” That’s a great question. Does he?