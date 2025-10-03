Women’s safety

Sabia Kamali says temporary accommodation must be a safe haven

Every year, thousands of women leave abusive relationships hoping for safety. They follow every piece of advice, contact helplines, approach their local council, and accept emergency housing. They leave with children in hand, carrying only what they can, believing a new flat will be the sanctuary they deserve. Too often, it is not.

Stories collected by Sisters Forum reveal a troubling pattern. Women placed in private temporary accommodation frequently face new forms of vulnerability: landlords entering without permission, subtle intimidation, and unspoken conditions tied to their tenancy. When women assert boundaries, they are reminded that they could be evicted or that no other housing option exists. Temporary accommodation, intended as refuge, becomes another source of anxiety and fear.

This is not just about bricks and walls; it is about safeguarding the most vulnerable. Women who have survived abuse should never be exposed to further trauma. Their children should never witness their mother living in fear again. Yet gaps in policy leave these women isolated, unheard, and unprotected.

Systemic failures can include:

Inadequate vetting of private landlords before placement.

Minimal follow-up to ensure safety and well-being.

Lack of clear, rapid-response mechanisms when concerns arise.

Housing without proper safeguarding is insufficient. Relocation alone cannot equal protection. True safety requires robust, enforceable standards: trauma-informed housing policies, regular welfare checks, and accountability for landlords who fail to provide a secure environment.

The consequences of inaction are severe. Children grow up seeing their mother in constant vigilance, learning that safety is fragile. Women remain silent, fearing that speaking out could lead to homelessness. Trust in public services erodes when “support” is reduced to a roof over someone’s head.

Temporary accommodation must be more than a stopgap. It must be a sanctuary where survivors and their children can rebuild their lives without fear.

The question is, what steps can the government and local authorities take to ensure temporary housing is genuinely safe for every woman and child fleeing abuse? How can policy transform emergency accommodation into a real place of protection rather than a potential risk?